Subaru’s Best Safety Value - 2022 Outback Outscores Forester, Ascent, Crosstrek

www.torquenews.com
Related
The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need
The best midsize SUVs under $35,000 include the 2022 Mazda CX-9, the Kia Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade SUVs. All of these have BSW, AEB, and FCW. The post The Best Midsize SUVs Under $35,000 With Safety Features You Need appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
Are the 2022 Subaru Forester Limited and Touring Worth the Price?
Choosing the right trim level can be challenging if you’re interested in a new 2022 Subaru Forester. The upper trims are the way to go for those interested in getting the most out of their vehicle. For a Forester, the range-toppers are the Limited and Touring models. Are the 2022 Subaru Forester Limited and Touring worth the price?
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg
Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand
Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAR AND DRIVER
Carmakers in Cahoots: Toyota and Subaru's Alliance Grows Stronger
From the July/August 2022 issue of Car and Driver. Since Toyota first purchased a stake in Subaru, the two automakers have been getting awfully cozy. They may seem like odd partners, Toyota with its massive market share and Subaru a quirky small brand (Subaru sold 860,000 vehicles in 2021, compared with Toyota's 10.5 million sales). But as any romance reader knows, opposites attract, and the two companies have formed a symbiotic relationship over the past decade and a half. The collaboration initially focused on a pair of affordable rear-wheel-drive sports cars but has shifted towards electrification as the auto industry enters a new era of propulsion.
The Chevy Equinox EV Is Too Attractive and Affordable to Ignore
Holy moly, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV is doing something that rivals have been unable to do. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is an attractive, powerful SUV that’s actually affordable. It’s one of the best-looking electric SUVs that doesn’t break the bank. How much does the 2024...
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a small SUV with excellent fuel economy. But that's not all it has going for it. The post The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid Is the Cheapest Full-Size Car to Own
If you’re a car shopper looking for a full-size car with seating for five and space to spare, you’ve got options. However, if you want one of the cheapest full-size cars to own and want to save money at the pumps, you’ve only got one real option: the Toyota Avalon Hybrid. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid has a cheaper cost to own than the Chrysler 300 and the Volkswagen Arteon.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Speed to Drive Your Car?
Many factors affect the fuel efficiency of your vehicle, including the make, model, drag coefficient, and the type of engine. However, the speed at which you drive the car is equally important. Nobody enjoys filling up the gas tank, especially given rising fuel costs. But did you know that there's...
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Things to Know Before Buying a 2022 Honda Ridgeline
The 2022 Honda Ridgeline is a mid-size truck. What should you know before you buy? The post 5 Things to Know Before Buying a 2022 Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
CNET
Best Solar Companies of 2022
Whether you're looking to do something good for the environment, save some money or want to rely a bit less on your utility, 2022 might be your year to go solar. The federal investment tax credit will still give you 26% of the cost of your solar system back on your taxes, and local incentives (like net metering) are still strong, though there are some efforts to roll them back.
Ford Says New Versions Of F-150, Maverick And Bronco Are Coming
Some interesting nuggests of information emerged from Ford's Q2 2022 Earnings call this week. CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Mustang's debut at the Detroit Auto Show, and the Blue Oval's boss also discussed the F-150, Maverick, and Bronco. According to Farley, three of Ford's most popular models have some incredible variants in the works.
A ‘Data-Driven Analysis’ Puts 2 Toyotas In the Top 3 Midsize SUVs
Toyota is known for having a great reputation. It’s no surprise that the car brand has two SUVs on iSeeCars’ list of the Best Midsize SUVs for 2022: both the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota 4Runner. So what makes the 2022 Toyota Highlander and 2022 Toyota RAV4 among the best midsize SUVs you can buy? It’s data.
2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Toyota Tacoma: Pickup Truck Showdown!
Take a look at this 2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Toyota Tacoma comparison and see which pickup truck is the best choice for you. The post 2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Toyota Tacoma: Pickup Truck Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0