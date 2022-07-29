www.politico.com
Related
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
POLITICO
A large group of GOP senators released a statement backing Nancy Pelosi as she lands in Taiwan for a visit.
It comes as China has warned of serious consequences from a Pelosi visit. What happened: A group of 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, released a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan mere moments after a House delegation landed on the island. Here's what they...
Pelosi pledges solidarity with Taiwan as China holds military drills, vents anger
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" and pledged American solidarity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One GOP impeachment backer falls, two more locked in tight primaries
GOP Rep. Peter Meijer lost to a Trump-backed challenger, while another two were pushing Republican incumbents in Washington State.
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
Inside the wild Bedminster lobbying spree that led to Trump’s double Missouri endorsement
The former president spent the day surveying allies and former aides about how to wield his endorsement — after announcing an endorsement was coming.
White House promises 'safe and secure' Pelosi trip to Taiwan, if she goes
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby refused to confirm the visit, but a congressional official and a Taiwanese official said earlier Monday that it was scheduled.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine HIMARS Strike Russian Bases During Major Counter-Attack
Ukrainian forces are laying the groundwork for an operation to liberate Kherson, occupied by Russian troops in February.
Opinion | The Patronage System Was Corrupt. It’s Threatening a Comeback.
Trump’s allies seek to gut America’s civil service, putting the safety of the public at risk.
POLITICO
Senate stands alone with vets and spending on deck
SENATE FLIES SOLO — Where there’s a bill, there’s a way. At least that’s what Democrats hope as they aim for a clear path forward on their party-line legislative package revealed last week. This week could prove critical for Democrats. They are racing to pass their...
POLITICO
Dems’ last industrial policy push
— Democrats this week have one last chance to pass a slimmed-down version of a reconciliation package that includes a litany of domestic manufacturing incentives to build new clean energy technologies in the United States. — The companies that celebrated passage of semiconductor subsidies last week have a big problem:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
White House tiptoes into more cyber regulation
— The Biden administration is signaling that it isn’t waiting for Congress to help it protect overlooked critical infrastructure sectors from hackers. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome back to Morning Cybersecurity! I’m your host, Eric Geller. Nichelle Nichols, who broke barriers and inspired generations as Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died on Saturday. In honor of her remarkable life, here’s my favorite story about her. May she rest in peace.
POLITICO
Chuck Schumer says senators have reached an agreement to pass veterans health care legislation — they'll vote on three amendments.
The Majority Leader said he believes the Senate will send the bill to Joe Biden's desk Tuesday evening. What's happening: Senators have reached a deal to pass veterans health care legislation, after the GOP blocked the legislation last week and pushed for multiple amendments. At his weekly press conference, Majority...
American-made rocket launchers not used in Ukraine prison strike, U.S. assesses
The U.S. has assessed that Ukraine did not attack a prison in a Russian-occupied eastern region of Donetsk with American-made rocket launchers last week, directly contradicting Russian claims, according to two U.S. officials. Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over Thursday’s attack, which reportedly killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war...
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
Former Biden aide lobbied on merger DOJ sued to block
ANNALS OF ANTITRUST LOBBYING: Days before the Justice Department sued to block a deal for Booz Allen Hamilton to acquire cybersecurity contractor EverWatch in June, the private equity firm that owns EverWatch retained Christopher Putala of PutalaStrategies to lobby on antitrust issues related to the acquisition, according to lobbying disclosures filed last week.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is fleshing out the deal he made with Democratic leaders on energy permits — which would green-light a major natural gas pipeline in his state.
Manchin, who chairs the Energy Committee, has pushed for the Mountain Valley Pipeline for years. What happened: Before Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) lent his crucial vote to his party's climate, tax and healthcare package, he got a commitment from Democratic leaders to pass energy permitting legislation. And Manchin on Monday released details of that side agreement that make clear he's secured the construction of a major home-state natural gas pipeline in the process.
POLITICO
What’s in a bill name?
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
KYIV, Ukraine — A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honoring Russia’s navy, authorities said. Meanwhile, one of Ukraine’s richest...
Comments / 0