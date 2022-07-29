The Better Business Bureau Warning of a Smishing Scam involving Text Messages

www.newstalk987.com
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Asking For Help To Find 3 Missing Teens
Before the start of the new school year, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding three missing Knoxville teens. Aaryn Johnson, 14, has been missing since March and was last seen on Lovell Road. Rain Johnson, 15, has been missing since April and was last seen on...
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TN reduces child care assistance costs for parents by increasing reimbursements to providers
TENNESSEE — The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is helping to make child care more affordable for parents. On July 1, TDHS increased child care payment assistance reimbursement rates by 20% across all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program, according to a release from TDHS.
Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people was arrested Friday. Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good Samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
Tennessee Cop Gives 84-Year-Old Woman a Ride to Hair Appointment After Seeing Her Walk on Highway Alone
A police officer in was on routine patrol when he came across an elderly lady using a walker and making her way down the side of a busy highway earlier this month. Officer Lance Hoffmeister got out his vehicle and asked where she was going. “I didn’t know if she...
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
Florida Family Suing Ober Gatlinburg For $1M
A Florida family is suing Ober Gatlinburg for $1 million after a child fell from a rock wall at the amusement park. That according to WVLT, the incident happened in July of last year when the plaintiffs, Donna Ameller and her 9-year-old son were visiting Ober Gatlinburg and her son wanted to climb the rock wall and was able to scale up the wall and back down about halfway when he fell, hitting his head on the concrete floor.
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty
Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
Most rural counties in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
Middle Tennessee Electric halts disconnections, erases late fees throughout August amid continued heat wave, rising TVA fuel costs
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider. “The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of...
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
