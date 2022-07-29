LAPD Motorcycle Officer in Stable Condition After Hit and Run Collision

mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Monday near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The officer’s name was withheld,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday. Officers were sent to Bluff Road and Given Place about 7 p.m. Sunday, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a motorcycle that had collided with an SUV,”...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
mynewsla.com
Man With Dementia Missing in Cerritos Found
A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos was found Tuesday. James Carroll Cox was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was last seen about 1...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Safe After Last Being Seen in Palmdale
A 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to locate him.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Hit-and-Run Crash
A man on a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he was struck by a white SUV that left the scene. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m. on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I, said Lt. M. Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. News video from the...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a...
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
mynewsla.com
Norco Store Clerk Engages Armed Suspects, Shoots One
Four men allegedly tried to rob a Norco store but were confronted by a shotgun-wielding employee, who opened fire on the armed suspects, wounding one, authorities said Monday. Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin Kyle Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, and Jamar Elijah Williams, 26, of Las Vegas, were arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Sunday on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…Lyft Driver Convicted Of Raping Passenger In Orange County
One Year Ago Today (August 2, 2021)…A 45-year-old Lyft driver is scheduled to be sentenced in October for raping a woman he was driving home nearly two years ago, according to court records obtained. Jorge Tapiacastro was convicted Wednesday of rape by use of drugs, rape, sexual battery and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
mynewsla.com
Man, 59, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen In Palmdale
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. on July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, according to Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
