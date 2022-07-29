State Supreme Court sets new rules for sentencing youth to life

www.wkar.org
SFGate
Mississippi justices block more DNA tests in death row case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate will not be allowed to seek additional DNA testing on crime scene evidence from the shooting deaths of two college students nearly 30 years ago. Willie Jerome Manning, now 54, remains in the Mississippi...
thesource.com
Appeals Court Orders Federal Judge to Reconsider Supreme McGriff’s Motion For Sentence Reduction
In a recent ruling in the the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal appellate court has given reputed street legend Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff a glimmer of hope in forcing another judge to consider the Supreme Team leader for a sentence reduction. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block was...
Judge’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ruling Ousting Prosecutor Over Light Plea Deal Is ‘Unconstitutional,’ Virginia’s Top Court Told
More than 60 former and current elected prosecutors asked Virginia’s highest court to find that a lower court judge threatened the separation of powers through his “unprecedented” decision to oust the commonwealth’s attorney for Loudoun County from a case over a lenient plea deal. In June,...
Appeals Court Rejects Qualified Immunity for Special Ed Teacher Who Allegedly ‘Forcibly Stripped’ Away Boy’s Clothes, ‘Pushed’ Another Boy into a Pool
A special education teacher in South Dakota has been denied qualified immunity for her alleged mistreatment of disabled students, a federal appeals court in St. Louis, Missouri found on Monday. In the case stylized as Doe v. Aberdeen School District, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled...
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
Complex
Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney
A Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget Townsend took place in 2006—sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking the Republican to okay a “30-day reprieve” so he could become a living donor. A similar request was also reported to have been sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
State prison warden banned braids, cornrows and dreadlocks. A Black inmate is now suing.
A state prison warden issued a memo banning braids, cornrows or dreadlocks for inmates being moved in or out of a facility or in solitary confinement.
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
NJ transgender woman transferred from women’s only prison after impregnating 2 inmates, report says
A transgender woman incarcerated at a women’s only prison in New Jersey has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates earlier this year, according to a local report. Demi Minor, 27, was transferred last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton to Garden State...
Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence
Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
Judge Tressa Alioth, The First Black Female District Judge In Nebraska Wants To See More Diversity In The State’s Courtrooms
When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.
Washington Examiner
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a Florida prison where she can watch movies, play sports, and participate in other recreational activities, according to prison records. Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. But on Friday, she was moved from the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn and is now residing at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Office of Public Affairs told the Washington Examiner.
Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Man Who Shot and Suffocated Longtime Family Friends
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence for a man who killed a couple he’d known for more than a decade inside of their home. The justices unanimously affirmed a lower court’s conviction and sentence of George C. Brinkman, who was housesitting for Rogell “Gene” John, 71, and Roberta “Bobbi” John, 64, in 2017, before he murdered them upon their return from vacation.
N.J. trans prisoner who impregnated 2 inmates transferred to men's facility
A transgender inmate has been transferred out of the only women’s prison in New Jersey after impregnating two female inmates. Demi Minor, 27, has been moved to the vulnerable housing unit at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a prison for young adults ages 18 to 30, according to Dan Sperrazza, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesman.
States Where the Most Prisoners Die
In 2019, 4,234 people died in U.S. state and federal prisons. The mortality rate for U.S. inmates that year was 330 per 100,000 in state correctional facilities and 259 per 100,000 in federal prisons. State prisoners were less likely to die in 2019 than U.S. residents age 18 or older when adjusting for population differences […]
This man's imprisonment shows why California's 'special circumstances' rule must change, reformers say
Jamil Wilson says he unwittingly became an accomplice to a murder in 1994. He served 25 years because of a statute that lawmakers may soon change.
Archie Battersbee’s parents lose Supreme Court bid to delay treatment withdrawal
Archie Battersbee’s parents have lost a Supreme Court bid to delay the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment pending a review of his case by a UN committee.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were granted a Court of Appeal hearing on Monday after the Government asked judges to urgently consider a request from a UN committee to keep...
Appellate court overturns South Carolina man's death sentence
July 26 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court on Tuesday overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of killing four people in North Carolina and South Carolina two decades ago. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Quincy Allen, 42, should receive a new sentence because the judge...
Prisoner Charles Bronson asks for public Parole Board hearing under new rules
Reforms allow case reviews to be opened to prisoners’ victims and the press for greater scrutiny of process
U.K.・
Appellate Court Vacates Murder Convictions for Three Ex-Sheriff’s Deputies in Inmate’s Death
Three former sheriff’s deputies who are in a California state prison for killing a jail inmate have a new chance at freedom after an appellate court vacated their second-degree murder convictions. Jereh Catbagan Lubrin, Rafael Rodriguez and Matthew Thomas Farris will remain in prison as prosecutors decide whether to...
