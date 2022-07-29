State Supreme Court sets new rules for sentencing youth to life

When Judge Tressa Alioth was sworn in last year as a district court judge in Nebraska, she was shocked to learn she was the first Black woman to be appointed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the state has always lacked Black representation in its courtrooms. In 1971, Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first woman and Black person to serve as a judge in the state. The next Black woman appointed to a state bench was Edna Atkins in 1992. Both women served as judges in Douglas County and were appointed by Democratic governors. The first Black man to be named a district court judge in Nebraska was Marlon Polk in 2005.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO