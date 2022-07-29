Spectrum Cable ordered to pay $7B to family of murder victim

sbj.net
Kansas voters uphold right to abortion
Nearly two-thirds of voters in Kansas rejected a measure that would have restricted and regulated abortions in the state. In the first statewide ballot measure on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the federal right to the medical procedure, Kansas upheld a state supreme court decision that prevented the legislature from enacting anti-abortion laws.
Voters to choose candidates in primary elections
Missouri’s primary election will be held tomorrow, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to choose their party’s candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. Voters may find their polling site on the website of the Greene County Clerk’s Office. In this story,...
