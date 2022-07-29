Construction to start soon on $70M STL development

sbj.net
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
kjluradio.com
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Buyer gets result for refund on land tax sales from the City of St. Louis
The City of St. Louis holds land tax sales at the Civil Courts building downtown where properties are up for sale due to owners not paying property taxes for four years.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
Olive Garden will open in new $70M Metro East shopping center, as other tenants near construction
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Most of the tenants are signed and nearing construction for the first phase of a developer’s new $70 million Metro East shopping complex, with Olive Garden tapped as the latest tenant. Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon could be one of the region’s last...
Illinois Business Journal
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems
After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
myleaderpaper.com
P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store
Does the Arnold-Imperial area need another gasoline station and convenience store?. Home Service Oil Co. of Barnhart, which owns a chain of such businesses under several brands, is betting it does. The company is seeking a rezoning from residential to commercial for a 5.62-acre lot on the southwest corner of...
Boeing makes new contract offer to union workers in St. Louis
Nearly 2500 union machinists and aerospace workers in St. Louis were set to strike on Monday, but Boeing made a revised contract offer on Saturday. If the offer’s turned down Wednesday, picket lines could go up Thursday.
thestand.org
No Boeing strike for now | We’ll be right back
► From the IAM — Machinists union members at Boeing St. Louis to vote on modified contract offer, temporarily averting imminent strike — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ (IAM) overnight bargaining session with the Boeing, has resulted in a modified contract offer from the company. Nearly 2,500 IAM District 837 members working at three separate Boeing defense locations in the St. Louis area will vote on Wednesday, Aug. 3 on whether to accept the company’s modified offer. The current contract has been extended until after Wednesday’s vote and will expire one second past midnight on Thursday, Aug. 4, temporarily averting the strike that had been planned for Monday, Aug. 1.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in Missouri
A well-known grocery store chain just re-opened one of its store locations in Missouri after it had closed temporarily for renovations. Residents in Ferguson, Missouri now have another option for getting their groceries.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
advantagenews.com
More downtown Alton lane closures start today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
St. Louis American
Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
Sugarfire’s Friday special to benefit employees impacted by flash floods
The "WRappers delight” special includes wet brisket, mac and cheese, honey badger barbecue sauce, and cheddar cheese all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
