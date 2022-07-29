ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Construction to start soon on $70M STL development

Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago
sbj.net

kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems

After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

P&Z OKs request that would allow new convenience store

Does the Arnold-Imperial area need another gasoline station and convenience store?. Home Service Oil Co. of Barnhart, which owns a chain of such businesses under several brands, is betting it does. The company is seeking a rezoning from residential to commercial for a 5.62-acre lot on the southwest corner of...
IMPERIAL, MO
thestand.org

No Boeing strike for now | We’ll be right back

► From the IAM — Machinists union members at Boeing St. Louis to vote on modified contract offer, temporarily averting imminent strike — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ (IAM) overnight bargaining session with the Boeing, has resulted in a modified contract offer from the company. Nearly 2,500 IAM District 837 members working at three separate Boeing defense locations in the St. Louis area will vote on Wednesday, Aug. 3 on whether to accept the company’s modified offer. The current contract has been extended until after Wednesday’s vote and will expire one second past midnight on Thursday, Aug. 4, temporarily averting the strike that had been planned for Monday, Aug. 1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
forsythwoman.com

On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri

Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment

ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

More downtown Alton lane closures start today

The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds motorists that use the Great River Road to give themselves extra time to get home in the afternoon starting today. A new catwalk structure is being installed over Route 100 for Ardent Mills meaning lane closures west of William Street starting today and wrapping up Friday August 19. The closures will be daily from 2-9pm.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

Mayor Jones appoints Hogan and Wright to St. Louis Board of Education

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointments of Dr. John A. Wright, Sr. and Brittany Hogan to the St. Louis Board of Education. They will replace Dr. Joyce Roberts and Regina Fowler who resigned in April. “Continuity, diversity, and collaboration on the Board of Education are key to moving forward...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

