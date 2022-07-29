Do Good in the Copper Country to honor volunteerism

www.wnmufm.org
WLUC
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
wnmufm.org
Masks required again for NMU classes and labs
MARQUETTE, MI— Northern Michigan University is reinstating its mask mandate for classes and labs. Marquette County was recently moved into the CDC’s high transmission category for COVID-19 because of the rising number of cases. President Kerri Schuiling says although the CDC recommends wearing a mask in all indoor...
WLUC
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A family from Ukraine made spent time at Italian Fest in Ishpeming on Saturday. After months of heartache, stress and unknowns, Yevheniia Bilan and her family migrated to the United States on July 27. “We’re happy that all of our family is together, the four of...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Boy, 16, falls overboard, drowns while boating alone in U.P.
AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old who was boating alone apparently fell overboard for unknown reasons and drowned in an Upper Peninsula lake over the weekend, officials said. On Friday afternoon, July 29, law enforcement was called to a report of an unoccupied boat found on the western shoreline...
wnmufm.org
GCC bomb threat deemed not credible
IRONWOOD, MI— Police are investigating a bomb threat made at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood. Michigan State Police, the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, and Ironwood Public Safety responded Monday around 3:20 p.m. Officials say similar threats were received at other universities and colleges across the state, but no devices were found.
wxpr.org
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
wnmufm.org
Lane shifts set for US-41 Tuesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— Starting Tuesday, traffic within the Front to Furnace Streets road work project in Marquette will be reconfigured. Traffic will shift from the west side of the highway onto new pavement on the east side. One lane will continue to be open in each direction with a center left-turn lane during the project.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Teenage Boy Drowns On Forest Lake Basin Near AuTrain
On 07-29-22 at approximately 12:25pm, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Autrain Twp. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police looking for suspect who assaulted jogger
IRON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are currently searching for an assault suspect in Iron County. At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, MSP troopers were dispatched to a report of an assault that happened 30 minutes prior. The assault "occurred on Bates/Gaastra Road, just north of Gaastra," MSP stated in an email.
traverseticker.com
One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash
A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
