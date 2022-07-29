White County man jailed after disabling two GSP units during chase

accesswdun.com
accesswdun.com
GSP investigating after suspected impaired driver strikes Banks County patrol car
An occupied Banks County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 85. Deputy Jonathan Dempsey was in the driver’s seat of the Dodge Charger stopped on the shoulder of I-85 North with emergency lights activated when it was struck from behind by another vehicle, the sheriff’s office reports.
Barrow County detention officers arrested for smuggling contraband into the jail, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of their own on Monday afternoon. Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, of Winder, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, are facing charges after smuggling contraband into Barrow County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending August 2nd.
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending August 2, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville
Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties. There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Suspects caught on camera stealing from Bartow County construction site
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are asking for help identifying two people suspected of a theft at a construction site. Officials say the two individuals were seen on security cameras at a home construction site off Hodges Mine Road on June 6. In the footage taken at...
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police arrest woman for stealing puppy and attempting to steal another
The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a woman who is accused of stealing one puppy and attempting to steal another. Renae Tolbert met separately with two victims on July 26 in the 3300 block of Centerville Highway in Snellville. Tolbert and the first victim had corresponded online about the price...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man jailed after $2.8 million meth stash found in Northwest Hall County
A Gainesville man faces drug distribution charges following the discovery last week of a multi-million dollar stash of methamphetamine in a wooded area off Whelchel Mill Road. The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the activity of Jason Mark Ayers, 38, for a month at the time of his arrest on July 28.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
DUI stop led agents to enough fentanyl that could have killed thousands, officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to a massive seizure of drugs and guns, sparking an investigation that spans the metro area and North Georgia. A total of more than 800 grams of the deadly drug Fentanyl and 70 pounds of methamphetamine were taken off the streets.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland man killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 115
A weekend wreck on Highway 115 claimed the life of a Cleveland man. Robert Maynor died as a result of the head-on collision on July 30, the Georgia State Patrol says. Troopers from GSP Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the two-vehicle crash Saturday in White County. According to their report, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling westbound on GA 115 near Shenandoah Drive. A 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan, driven by Maynor, was traveling eastbound on GA 115 near Shenandoah Drive.
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body after
New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.
accesswdun.com
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
Jefferson Police search for suspect in attack on elderly man
There is an ongoing police search in Jefferson, where a 74 year-old Jackson County man was assaulted and left with a concussion: it was an attack that was apparently recorded on cell phone video and possibly posted to social media as part of an online challenge. The man says the attack happened on a street in front of Jefferson High School.
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Woodstock man shot by deputy in Canton
A 67-year-old Woodstock man was shot by a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton Saturday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at about 11 a.m.
GBI: Deputy shoots man at Red Lobster who was wanted for trying to shoot his way into home
CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that one of its deputies shot a man they'd been looking for after he allegedly tried to shoot his way into a home where his wife and daughter were inside. The wife and daughter were said to have...
