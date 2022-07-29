Is 'Black Bird' Based on a True Story?

www.newsweek.com
Related
Is Netflix's 'Purple Hearts' Based on A True Story?
Netflix's Purple Hearts has taken the internet by storm, with many people wondering about the actors' backgrounds and what the film is based on.
Charlotte Laws on Moment a 'Stalker' Appeared After IsAnyoneUp Shut Down
Laws told Newsweek about coming face-to-face with a suspected stalker outside her home.
'Orphan: First Kill' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
Isabelle Fuhrman has reprised her role as creepy killer Esther in the "Orphan" prequel, "Orphan: First Kill."
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnny Depp Fans 'Damaged' His Reputation by Unsealing Documents—Lawyer
"If the fans thought unsealing the records was going to significantly help Depp, they were certainly mistaken," one lawyer told Newsweek.
Deputies Rip Out Lock for Eviction Only to Realize They Have Wrong House
"I could have been out of town and they could've cleared out my house, and then they could've gotten rid of all my stuff," said Jennifer Michele.
Brad Pitt Makes Rare Comment on Daughter Shiloh at 'Bullet Train' Premiere
The actor joked about his "two left feet" while talking about his daughter's dancing skills.
'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' Season 2 Air Date, Cast, Trailer Plus More
Sweet Life: Los Angeles is returning to HBO Max for Season 2. The show, produced by Issa Rae, follows a group of young, Black, ambitious friends in South L.A.
RELATED PEOPLE
Internet Defends Woman Accused of Ruining Pregnant Sister's 'Perfect Labor'
Commenter were supportive of the woman's decision to skip out on the delivery room.
Parents' 'Consequences' to Learning Daughter Eloped via Facebook Backed
The couple found out their daughter had got married when they read about it on Facebook.
'Bullet Train' Release Date, Cast, Trailer Plus More
'Bullet Train' boasts a star-studded cast and has a rapidly approaching release date. Here's what you need to know about the Brad Pitt film.
Parter Preparing To Expose Husband of 20 Years for Cheating Warned Online
"He sounds absolutely horrendous. Good luck with the process. You're going to be free!" wrote one commenter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'My Friend Ghosted Me. This Is How I Moved On'
She was like my surrogate partner for three years until one day she stopped replying to my texts.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in August 2022
From "Lightyear " to "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," there is a whole range of entertainment coming to Disney+ this August.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
924M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0