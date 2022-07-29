ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeling lucky? Mega Million jackpot hits $1.1B, the third largest jackpot ever

By Alex Bozarjian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
An astounding $1.1 billion jackpot is still on the table after more than 3 months of growing without a winner.

It's the third largest lottery jackpot ever and the 2nd largest Mega Millions to date.

This life-altering money can quickly turn anyone into a billionaire and many metro Detroiters can't wait for that billionaire to be them.

"I can't die with a billion dollars so there's going to be some people in my family that get some money. People that don't even know me that get some money, you know what I mean? Charities that get some money," one hopeful Mega Millions winner said.

$1.1 billion is too much money for many to even fathom.

People understand it's a long shot, 1 in 302.6 million to be exact, but on the other hand, somebody has to win.

If it's Darrly Graham, well, he's already made plans.

"First of all, I'll put it in the bank, then second of all I'd take a trip. Third of all I'd make sure my family is alright and start businesses," he said.

According to State Farm, the first thing you should do is to secure your ticket and keep it safe. Then, hire an attorney and financial adviser

"Oh yes, I would have to do that."

According to Mega Millions, the amount of time a person has to claim a prize varies based on the state. Michigan gives winners a year and winners can remain anonymous.

"I'd certainly try to help a lot of homeless and probably build a couple businesses and make some franchises and hire some good people security," another hopeful winner said. "And give them better pay than what they was receiving."

According to Mega Millions, no representative of Mega Millions would ever call, text, or email anyone about winning a prize so don't get scammed.

