How to manage your big haul if you win big on the Mega Millions Jackpot

This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
cbs19news
Mega Millions ticket bought in Afton matched five numbers
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Mega Millions ticket that was bought in Afton is one of four to win $10,000 from Tuesday’s drawing. Virginia Lottery reports more than 188,000 Mega Millions tickets were purchased for the drawing, which was for a jackpot of $830 million. Across the country,...
Man Follows Hunch, Wins Big In North Carolina Lottery
The lucky winner was "about to walk out" when he trusted his instinct to buy a ticket.
WSET
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
WSET
ABC 13 & St. Jude to Hold Open Houses for Dream Home
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — ABC 13 and St. Jude are excited to be able to offer you the chance to see our Central Virginia Dream Home in person this year. We are holding four open houses so you can come and check it out. Saturday, August 13th from 9AM...
WSET
Former Dan River finishing mill torn down to make way for casino resort
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Some progress is being made on the Caesar Resort coming to Danville in 2024. The final pieces of the former Dan River finishing mill came down in July after demolition on the building began in March. Danville's city manager Ken Larking says change is sometimes...
WSET
'Birding backpacks' at Botetourt libraries are available for birdwatching
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Libraries announced Tuesday that a donation is bringing "birding backpacks" to its library branches. Packed with supplies from birdwatching books to binoculars to birding information, the backpacks are ready for visitors to take out in the field to watch birds. The...
WSET
Gleaning for World holding collection for Kentucky flooding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Concord organization is working to help folks as they pick up the pieces from the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gleaning for the World is hosting a collection to help families and residents recover. The organization is taking non-perishable food, personal care items, and...
WSET
Appy League 8/2/22: Danville holds off Kingsport, Pulaski collapses late
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One night after Kingsport laid out a double digit loss in Danville, the Otterbots rallied back for a series split Tuesday night. Danville (25-28) built up a big lead early, then held off a late Kingsport (35-16) rally in the 9th for a 5-4 win in the second-to-last series of the season at Dan Daniel Park.
WSET
Roanoke libraries giving free treats for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Stop by any Roanoke Public Libraries branch today to get a free ice cream sandwich. It's a hot summer day, and the libraries are celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving out free treats. Be sure to go between noon and 5 p.m. to receive...
WSET
July 2022 set rain record for Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The intense rain on Sunday created a monthly rain record for Lynchburg. 4.44" was measured at the Lynchburg Airport. That set a new record for the most rain on any date in July. The most rain fell in less than two hours Sunday night. A...
WSET
Roanoke Wildlife Center cares for rescued bobcat found in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday the Eagle-eyed rescuers in Lynchburg noticed a young bobcat kitten alone and coming up to their cat feeding station in poor condition. Luckily, they were able to rescue it and its a good thing they did because this baby boy was badly anemic, dehydrated, and covered in ticks.
WSET
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
WSET
Lynchburg Post 16 wins American Legion baseball junior state championship
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For the 3rd time in the last 8 seasons, Lynchburg Post 16 is clearing out space in their trophy case. The Post's Junior baseball team claimed the state championship in Stafford last weekend, finishing a successful tournament with a perfect 4-0 record, including three straight shutouts to close the action.
WSLS
Destructive jumping worms spotted throughout Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. – New jumpy creatures have made their way into Virginia, and this time, gardeners shouldn’t be happy to see them in their flowerbeds. On Thursday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension asked Virginia residents to watch out for the invasive jumping worm, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau release.
WSET
Ballet favorites coming to Roanoke's Berglund Center for 2022-23 season
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two ballet favorites are coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke. "The Nutcracker" and "Cinderella" performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet will be held in December and April, the center said. "The Nutcracker" has been performed by the Southwest Virginia Ballet for the last 30...
cbs19news
Old JC Penney store getting a new makeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Those who have visited the Fashion Square Mall recently have probably noticed that it is almost a ghost town, with no busy business days, but that is all about to change. Albemarle County recently leased the old JC Penney, Albemarle County recently leased the facility...
WSET
National D-Day Memorial gets $8,000 grant
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford Virginia is getting an $8,000 grant for the National D-Day Memorial. The project is called "Someone Talked" a podcast of the National D-Day Memorial. This series of podcasts on the history of World War II features conversations between the prolific WWII historian John McManus...
WSET
FBI recognizes Lynchburg & Floyd schools
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The FBI developed a cyber challenge for school children to recognize and respond to online threats. Linkhorne Middle School and Floyd Elelmentary School are recognized by the FBI for their students' consistent participation. The cyber challenge, called the "FBI's Safe Online Surfing" was designed with...
WSET
A somewhat soggy Sunday across the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to some fog and scattered showers in spots. More where that came from this afternoon. Sunday will feature a rain chance at any point during the day. Having said that - It will not rain the entire day. But, it may look like it.
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
