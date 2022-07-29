Pottstown-area churches schedule worship services, special events

www.pottsmerc.com
Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13
PHOENIXVILLE — The annual Phoenixville VegFest returns on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Reeves Park. From noon to 5 p.m., visitors can enjoy free admission to the family-friendly event which features live music and an array of mouth-watering plant-based food from local restaurants and purveyors, as well as some traveling from Philadelphia and other points outside of Chester County. The first 100 attendees will receive a free, reusable Kimberton Whole Foods bag filled with vegan product samples and coupons.
Zuber Realty delivers busload of donations for Berks veterans in need
Zuber Realty delivered a busload of donations for veterans in need thanks to a monthlong food drive. Throughout June, Richard A. Zuber Realty called on the community to fill the Zuber bus with nonperishable food and toiletry items for Veterans Making a Difference, a Berks County-based nonprofit organization that helps veterans in need, Zuber Realty said in a press release.
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Unclaimed veterans buried with dignity, thanks to veterans group in Berks
When the flags were removed from the urns of five veterans laid to rest Monday afternoon at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery and folded with military exactness, there were no family members there to receive them. There were no speeches about who these men were. There were no stories about how...
Former Great Valley remembered as inspiration to family and friends
EAST BRANDYWINE — It’s been more than three years, but even in death, Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana is making a difference. It’s what Liv was striving to do during her all-to-brief 19 years of life. And what is happening now is a clear indication that the Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate was not only successful, she was an inspiration to just about everybody she came in contact with.
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack
SKIPPACK — Up next from Playcrafters is a delightful mix of comedy and drama in a New York family-style setting. Working playwright Tom Dudzick, who penned the popular “Over the Tavern,” among several other off-Broadway successes, takes his cues from a real-life “miracle” in his “Miracle on South Division Street,” which employs a Polish Catholic blue-collar family in the surprising discovery of old family secrets.
Overall unemployment rates across region, Pennsylvania continue recovery
The unemployment picture across Pennsylvania and the region continues to show improvement despite slight downward fluctuations in unemployment rates in several counties from May to June. That is according to data released Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Greater Philadelphia. Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties...
Attorneys battle over potential release of Richard Greist
WEST CHESTER — Attorneys involved in the mental health proceedings surrounding notorious killer Richard Greist battled Monday in court over what — if any — plans should be made for his potential release from the locked mental ward at Norristown State Hospital where he has been largely confined for the past four decades.
Communication Solutions Group expands team
JENKINTOWN — The Communication Solutions Group, a public relations and marketing firm based in eastern Montgomery County, continues to grow after celebrating 30 years in business in 2021. Company President Leza Raffel announced the addition of two new staffers and promotion of a current staffer to the firm which...
Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’
PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
SMALL TALK: Socialist candidates knock doors in West Chester
I get a ton of emails from folks pitching stories. One particular email struck a chord. A couple of members of the Socialist Workers Party were campaigning in the area and they wondered if I wanted to chat. The word socialist has been thrown around a lot recently, especially when...
Norristown teen accused in shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
NORRISTOWN – A Norristown teenager charged as an adult in connection with his alleged role in the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl in the borough in August 2021 wants a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Muhammad Sabir, 16, most recently of the 400 block...
Law enforcement on front lines of addiction treatment program
It is an accepted truth among professionals in law enforcement, first responders, and criminal justice communities that most addicts don’t set out to be criminals. They do not wake up in the morning dreaming of elaborate schemes, plotting their crimes like a mastermind, a modern-day Professor Moriarty seeking to outwit the police and reap riches and power. Rather, they start their days aching for a way to find enough money to pay for the drugs or alcohol that hold them in their grips. Sometimes that means committing a crime.
Man pulls out gun during fight following a 21st birthday celebration in Boyertown, police say
A Boyertown man is facing an assortment of charges after pulling out a gun during a fight that broke out following a 21st birthday celebration at a borough bar Saturday night, police said. Kevin Murphy, 33, of the 200 block of North Franklin Street is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly...
Man found dead after shooting at New Hanover police
NEW HANOVER — A 50-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside a house that had been on fire — a fire that started after the man shot at police Friday night, according to police. New Hanover Police issued a press release that announced Robert Ray Wagner was...
Police probe conflicting reports in shooting of 3-year-old boy in Caln
CALN TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating conflicting reports in which a 3-year-old boy was shot inside of a vehicle in the Caln Plaza shopping center late Saturday morning. Police say the shooting appears to be accidental. The boy was in a black Dodge Durango parked in the Caln Plaza...
