Pottstown-area churches schedule worship services, special events

LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO