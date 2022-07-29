ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Mahon Library, Civic Center closed August 1-2 for HVAC repairs

By News Release & Posted By Staff |
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

Mahon Library and Civic Center will be closed Monday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 2, for HVAC repairs. Godeke, Groves and Patterson Branches will be open regular hours.

(End press release.)

