Mahon Library, Civic Center closed August 1-2 for HVAC repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

Mahon Library and Civic Center will be closed Monday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 2, for HVAC repairs. Godeke, Groves and Patterson Branches will be open regular hours.

(End press release.)

