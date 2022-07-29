Mahon Library, Civic Center closed August 1-2 for HVAC repairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock
Mahon Library and Civic Center will be closed Monday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 2, for HVAC repairs. Godeke, Groves and Patterson Branches will be open regular hours.
(End press release.)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0