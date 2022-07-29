Salt Lake City police arrest suspect after locating SUV used in drive-by shooting

kutv.com
Taylorsville police ask for public's help to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a gas station robbery Monday night. Officials said the incident took place at the 7-Eleven store located at 3180 West 5400 South around 11:30 p.m. According to Taylorsville police, the suspect walked...
16-year-old arrested for involvement in suspicious teen death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement following a suspicious death of a teen near a Lindon park. According to preliminary information, Lindon police said two groups of individuals met at a location where an altercation occurred. "During the course of...
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
SWAT responds to West Jordan home after suspect barricades inside camping trailer
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A SWAT team was dispatched to a West Jordan house early Tuesday after a suspect barricaded himself inside, authorities said. Ultimately, the tactical team wasn't utilized. Sgt. Scott Elison with the West Jordan Police Department said police received a report of a domestic violence...
16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead and a suspect vehicle is at large following a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash overnight in Salt Lake City. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street.
Police responding to serious collision between vehicle vs motorcycle in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are responding to a serious collision between a vehicle and motorcycle that occurred Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. No other details were initially provided but a Salt...
Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death
UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
Sandy teen arrested in alleged hate crime assault
Police in Sandy have arrested a teenager who allegedly punched another boy and shouted homophobic slurs at him and his boyfriend.
Man throws items, causes over $11,000 in damages at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police arrested a man after they said he threw items of a business and caused an estimated $11,510 in property damages. Daniel Snell, 39, was seen by a Salt Lake City police officer throwing items over a fence, which caused them to break. The...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Police arrest two, recover three guns allegedly involved in Rose Park robbery
Police arrested two individuals and recovered three guns that they believe were involved in an aggravated robbery in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
Suspect tells officials Springville fire started while using lighter to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with a fast-moving fire in the foothills east of Springville in Utah County. He told officials he was using a lighter to burn a spider when the fire broke out. The fire started around 4:45 p.m. Monday in...
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight
MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
Early-morning blaze sparks off I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A morning fire sparked off southbound I-215 in Salt Lake City on Monday. The incident unfolded at mile post 23, which is approximately 700 North. The right lane was closed as crews responded to the incident. Crews were able to get the fire under...
