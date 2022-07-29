ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City police arrest suspect after locating SUV used in drive-by shooting

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
KUTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kutv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
KUTV

16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is dead and a suspect vehicle is at large following a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash overnight in Salt Lake City. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy

LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
LINDON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Drive By Shooting#Glendale Drive
ABC4

Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death

UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
LINDON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
MAGNA, UT
The Associated Press

Utah man accused of causing wildfire by burning a spider

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Early-morning blaze sparks off I-215 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A morning fire sparked off southbound I-215 in Salt Lake City on Monday. The incident unfolded at mile post 23, which is approximately 700 North. The right lane was closed as crews responded to the incident. Crews were able to get the fire under...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy