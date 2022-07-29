ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Investigation underway after woman dies at Anakeesta

By Hannah Moore
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found deceased beneath the Scenic Chondola at Anakeesta.

The Gatlinburg Fire & Rescue Department was sent to Anakeesta at 7:41 p.m. Thursday for an incident on the park’s chairlift. Once arriving at the scene, a woman was found dead under the chairlift according to Gatlinburg Police. The Sevier County Medical Examiners’ Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Venomous vs. Non-venomous: How to identify deadly snakes in Alabama

A statement from Anakeesta said, “A tragic incident occurred this evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

