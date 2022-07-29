Oglala sue federal officials over law enforcement staffing

The Madison Fire Department was called to a bale fire on Sunday morning south of Madison. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in at 9:10 a.m., and five trucks were sent to the Dave Roling farm on 237th Street. Three or four hay bales were on fire, which Minnaert assumed started from a lightning strike. There had been a rain storm with lightning during that time.

