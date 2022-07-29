ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Says 'Wicked' Has Made Her Feel Like 'More Of A Singer'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It sounds like Ariana Grande is having the time of her life working on Wicked ! The singer has been particularly active on Instagram and TikTok to promote new products from her makeup line r.e.m. beauty and apparently that has some fans worried.

October will mark two years since Grande released new music. Her sixth studio album Positions arrived in 2020 and impressively became her fifth number one album. However, she was featured on a few popular tracks later that year including The Weeknd' s "Save Your Tears" and Doja Cat 's "I Don't Do Drugs." Still, some fans have been clamoring for new music and often take to the comments on Ariana's social posts to let her know.

"Pls remember you're a singer," one fan commented on a recent r.e.m. beauty promotion post. Ariana hit back with an unexpected Wicked update as the film is currently being shot .

"I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer," she wrote and added bubble emojis to signify her character in the film, Glinda the Good Witch, who travels in a large, magical bubble.

While Ariana's hardcore fans may be a bit restless about the lack of new music and in-person appearances, the Wicked gig will probably end up being a sweet deal for them. In April the film's director announced that the movie adaptation of the musical will be split into two separate films scheduled to come out over the next two holiday seasons.

That means two movies with Ariana as a main character, two soundtracks, and two press tours. Until then, check out Ariana flawlessly singing one of Wicked' s most popular songs.

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

