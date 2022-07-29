Tennessee awards $5.2M for electric vehicle charging network

fox17.com
TN-HART teams return to Nashville after rescue operations in E. Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Crews from Nashville that assisted in devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding have returned home. Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams returned Sunday from their deployment to Kentucky. They were assigned to the Hazard task force assisting with water rescues operations, according to the Nashville Fire Department. TN-HART teams,...
Tennessee mom arrested, accused of using young child to scam good Samaritans out of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee woman has been arrested for allegedly using her young child to help scam good Samaritans out of money. The Stewart County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was charged on Friday with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked or suspended license. According to SCSO, Craig...
Nashville judge issues restraining order for people accused of threatening women's clinic
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A judge granted a temporary restraining order against 10 people who allegedly threatened a Mt. Juliet women's clinic that provided abortions before Roe v. Wade was overturned. Anti-abortion protestors blocked the entrance of the clinic, Carafem, last week claiming that the clinic staff were...
Tennessee police officer escorts elderly woman to hair appointment in now-viral video
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee police officer's simple act of kindness is taking the internet by storm. It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister. “I was just driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed a senior citizen walking down the highway...
More storms expected to hit Kentucky after flooding leaves 37 dead, officials say
More storms are bearing down across Kentucky Monday night with new flood watches going into effect, covering the entire area affected by last week's deadly flash flooding. The death toll from those storms is now up to 37, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who says hundreds more are unaccounted for. He expects first responders to continue finding bodies for weeks.
Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee's Star for Wishes gala returns for ninth year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee's Star for Wishes gala returns Friday, Aug. 5 for the ninth year supporting children with critical illnesses. The fundraiser will take place at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with local wish kids, Avery and Ian, hosting the lovely event.
