Significant flooding reported on I-15 at Washington Street

www.ktnv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
news3lv.com
Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
Person hospitalized after single-car crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate. Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash […]
Elko Daily Free Press
'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada
ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTNV
Police suspect driver impairment in single-vehicle collision on Washington Ave.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, at approximately 5:24 a.m., a single vehicle collision occurred on East Washington Avenue, west of North Pecos Road. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2006 Subaru was traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue toward Pecos Road after fleeing an unrelated collision.
news3lv.com
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
8newsnow.com
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada
Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
UPDATE: Floods slam Death Valley, Mojave National Preserve — PHOTOS
Death Valley National Park is working through damage caused by flash floods, and sections of Highway 190 were closed through the park for most of the day.
Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?
An iconic piece of history was demolished weeks ago drawing mixed reactions from those living near the Hartland Mansion.
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood
Sunday's monsoon showers saw Nye County residents hard at work cleaning up Monday, including at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club where they were forced to close 9 miles of racetrack.
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
8newsnow.com
Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Disaster Action Team. volunteers opened an emergency evacuation shelter late Friday night after storms knocked trees. into powerlines, damaged buildings, and left more than 30 residents of a Las Vegas apartment complex. without power. On Saturday, the shelter...
iheart.com
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
Proposed ordinance would set a curfew for anyone under 21 in Downtown Vegas
The Las Vegas City Council discussed limiting access to the Fremont Street experience to anyone under the age of 21 during certain times.
Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets
LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
Comments / 2