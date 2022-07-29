West Texas ready in event of monkeypox cases

www.cbs7.com
Related
Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicates 181st house
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 181st house in program history on Thursday, continuing the nonprofit’s commitment to building affordable housing in one of the most expensive markets in the country to buy and develop the land. Construction of the house, located in the 800 block...
Jesus House Odessa celebrates 20th anniversary
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today Jesus House celebrated 20 years since officially becoming a nonprofit. The nonprofit invited the community for food and music. One representative of Jesus House expressed what it means to her to serve the community. “We love Odessa and we love midland, and to be able to...
Non-profit organizations help out cancer patients
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A non-profit organization called Cleaning for a Reason, is helping out cancer patients nationwide by cleaning their homes. They have several cleaning companies that help them clean homes and one of them is in Midland. What started off as a phone call between a cleaning company and...
Ranchland Hills hosts golf tournament for Dogs R Us
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland held a fundraising tournament for Dogs Rescue R Us. Dog Rescue R Us held its third-annual golf tournament at Ranchland Golf Club Tuesday. The non-profit has been around since January of 2019 and has saved a little over 11,000 dogs so...
Senior Life Midland new kitchen
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A kitchen at Midland Memorial West Campus has sat unused for over five years. That is until this year when Meals on Wheels took over that kitchen in march while they waited for their new facility. The Meals on Wheels program feeds over 500 people every day,...
Could Medical Center Hospital be relocated?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week, our partners at the Odessa American published a story about meetings taking place regarding a new regional medical and research center. According to the OA, those meetings have also discussed a hospital change that could have negative effects on Odessa, including the relocation and repurposing of Medical Center Hospital.
Midland College cosmetology students raised money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Cosmetology Department helped raise money for Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals with their event ‘Cuts for Cuddles’ by giving people haircuts for just 5 dollars, on Saturday. All the proceeds raised went towards benefitting the non-profit and providing essential care for the...
Appalachia Rises: Help support flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 30 lost – and that number will increase. Unfortunately, the amount of property damage is astronomical. Our company, Gray Media, is assisting the two local charities listed below if you wish to...
Odessa man dies in crash in Winkler County
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a DPS crash report, an Odessa man died in a crash in Winkler County Sunday morning. Eduardo Lozoya, 28, was traveling east on SH-302. An 18-wheeler was traveling west on SH-302. Lozoya traveled across the yellow center line into the westbound lane and struck the front of the 18-wheeler.
Hogan Park Golf Course hosting Midland Men’s City Championship
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Hogan Park Golf Course is hosting the Midland Men’s City Championship. The event is a three-day-long golf tournament beginning on Friday at 11 am. The individual tournament, sponsored by Star Electric, is a fundraiser for the course’s summer Junior Golf Program. The proceeds go towards...
Pigskin Preview: Midland Trinity Chargers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Trinity School Chargers are looking to build on a 6-5 season that saw them post a 5-1 record in district play, and make the playoffs. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at the team, and interviews with Coach Greg Koch and the Chargers.
Two local business help Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry after a crazy night
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This week the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry had to make emergency repairs to their facilities that could have affected thousands of people. Late Wednesday evening the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry main walk-in freezer broke, suddenly about two months’ worth of food was in jeopardy of spoiling, leaving many in the community without a home-cooked meal.
2nd annual Back 2 School Bash at Music City Mall
Watch CBS7 News at 10 p.m. There have been no confirmed cases in West Texas. CBS7 Morning Weather Fri. 7/29/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. UTPB Lone Star Conference Media Day recap. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT. Watch the video to hear...
Man dead after hit and run in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is asking for help identifying a driver that fled a fatal crash in Reeves County early Sunday morning. Jonathan Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was traveling north in a Dodge 3500 on US 285 approaching the intersection of CR 437. An unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 437 nearing the intersection of US 285. Ornelas hit the unknown in the intersection. The impact caused Ornelas to come to a complete stop at the intersection.
H-E-B issues recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half-gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to...
Small Business Summer: 96-year-old business owner has no plans to slow down
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Kermit Highway, there’s a 46 year old business with a 96-year-old owner, who still does it all. “I love being a mechanic. And I get just as greasy as Steve! I get just as greasy as Steve,” Fran Reedy said. Fran Reedy started...
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Midland County Saturday night. According to DPS reports, Diana Markham was traveling westbound on West County Road 127 when she veered off the roadway to the right. Markham then overcorrected to the left sending her GMC Canyon into a skid. She then struck a telephone pole and fence. Markham was ejected from the vehicle.
TxDot releases traffic alerts for Winkler, Terrell, and Andrews counties
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Here are the latest traffic alerts the Texas Department of Transportation has released for Winkler, Terrell, and Andrews counties:. WINKLER COUNTY: Lane closures will be needed Tuesday (8-2) on northbound SH 18 near the state line for repair work. Please follow the pilot car safely and obey flaggers and/or warning signs. Expect slight delays.
Midland man facing charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and interfering with an emergency call
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland says Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 6:30 p.m. the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a welfare check in the 3400 block of Roosevelt. Sergio Castillo Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center. He is facing charges of...
Fatal crash on the 1100 block of E. 42nd Street
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: On Sunday, July 31st 2022 at approximately 5:27 am, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident in the 1100 block of E 42nd. The investigation revealed that a white 2016 BMW was traveling westbound in the outside lane. For unknown reasons,...
