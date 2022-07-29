West Texas ready in event of monkeypox cases

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS is asking for help identifying a driver that fled a fatal crash in Reeves County early Sunday morning. Jonathan Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was traveling north in a Dodge 3500 on US 285 approaching the intersection of CR 437. An unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 437 nearing the intersection of US 285. Ornelas hit the unknown in the intersection. The impact caused Ornelas to come to a complete stop at the intersection.

