Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court

The Grundy County unemployment rate has come down, compared to May of this year and June of last year. The latest information from the state shows unemployment in Grundy County is two point three percent, which is based on 97 receiving unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,248. In May, Grundy County stood at two point eight percent, and one year ago, the June rate was four percent.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO