Dawn and Kansas City residents plead guilty in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit court

www.kttn.com
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge
A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Harrison County
A man from Fort Worth, Texas was arrested Sunday morning in Harrison County. Twenty-year-old Demorion Howard was taken into custody on a Texas warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s also accused of following to close. Howard was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Fire damages contents of trailer in Mercer County
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports law enforcement and the Mercer Fire Protection District were dispatched to a vehicle fire east of Mercer. The fire happened Monday morning at the intersection of routes M and Z. There were no injuries and damage was contained to the trailer, and its...
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies
A Kidder man will make an initial appearance in Caldwell County Court this week on five felony charges, including a murder charge. Court documents say Donald Vincent Bates Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
High-speed Chase That Started in Sedalia Leads to Arrest in Knob Noster
On Sunday night, a Pettis County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed westbound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process.
KCTV 5
15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Many counties in northern Missouri are below the statewide average of 2.4% unemployment
The Grundy County unemployment rate has come down, compared to May of this year and June of last year. The latest information from the state shows unemployment in Grundy County is two point three percent, which is based on 97 receiving unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,248. In May, Grundy County stood at two point eight percent, and one year ago, the June rate was four percent.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
KCTV 5
Man arrested in deadly Lawrence crime spree had history of drug convictions
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — A man arrested for killing two men at two homes miles apart from each other then shooting at police spent time in prison for possession of narcotics and aggravated assault, among other crimes. Lawrence Police released the man’s name Sunday night, but KCTV5 has a...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
kttn.com
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
kttn.com
Portion of Mercer County placed under boil advisory
Mercer County Public Water District has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. The boundaries are Route E on the north; Route C on the east; Jewell street and Jet Road is the southern boundary; and Highway 65 is the west boundary of the boil advisory territory in Mercer County.
kchi.com
Resurfacing Highway 13 Begins Mid Month
Resurfacing of Highway 13 in Caldwell County will begin August 15th. The work will start at Route HH in Kingston and continue south to the Ray County line. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone, and flaggers will direct traffic.
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Comments / 0