Pool Corp. (POOL) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago
www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. For earnings history and earnings-related data on James River Group (JRVR) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million. GUIDANCE:. Sterling Construction sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71. For earnings history and earnings-related data on American States Water (AWR) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Neuronetics (STIM) Earnings

Like Neuronetics (STIM) Earnings? Also look at RMR, CRC, DARE, ANIK. Neuronetics (STIM) PT More Than Doubled to $20 at Piper Sandler on 'Big Beat'
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
STOCKS

