Pool Corp. (POOL) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
James River Group (JRVR) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
James River Group (NASDAQ: JRVR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.52, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Sterling Construction (STRL) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.86, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $510.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $480 million.
American States Water (AWR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS
American States Water (NYSE: AWR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.71.
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91.
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT)
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) Earnings
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Neuronetics (STIM) Earnings
Neuronetics (STIM) PT More Than Doubled to $20 at Piper Sandler on 'Big Beat'
Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.91, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $236.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $238.47 million.
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
Stellantis NV (STLA:FP) (STLA) PT Raised to EUR21 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan raised
