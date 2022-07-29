Parents protesting over Jasper Co. School District changes

www.wtoc.com
SCCPSS students participate in bus route ride-along
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students are in the process of packing up their supplies for the new year and setting their alarms. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will welcome them back tomorrow. And for many, getting there will be as simple as hopping on one of those iconic...
‘Slow it down’: School zone speed cameras back in session
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department gave more than 24,000 fines in school zones with speed cameras last school year. They’ll start writing tickets again for those going more than 11 miles over the speed limit starting Tuesday. “Be a responsible driver. Be a good citizen....
Parents, students excited for first day back in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the new year starts in Bulloch County, one subtle difference that maters to plenty of parents is happening at the first door. The parking lot of Mattie Lively Elementary saw parents bringing youngsters to school for the first day. Many were as excited as the students.
Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
SCCPSS teaming up with Triple-A for ‘School’s Open Drive Carefully’ campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham Schools are asking you to please drive carefully now that school is back in session. The school system is partnering with Triple-A again this year for the ‘School’s Open - Drive Carefully’ campaign. They want to remind you it is the law...
Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. students excited about first day of school traditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy morning in Richmond Hill and across Bryan County as more than 10,000 students walked back into the classroom Tuesday and it wasn’t just the students who were excited to be back. Parents lined the driveway of Richmond Hill High School along a sea...
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
Former Ga. state representative sentenced for stalking charges
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Georgia state representative from Tattnall County has been sentenced for stalking in Bulloch County. Delvis Dutton was charged in April 2021 with stalking and trespassing at the home of a former employee and trying to contact the employee. He was also charged with placing a Wi-Fi camera outside her home.
Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther discusses priorities and plans for his term
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the interim Chief’s first week on the job, while the city manager gets the search for a permanent chief underway. The Interim Chief expressed his gratitude for being placed in the role, and laid out his priorities and plans for the coming weeks and months however long the search takes.
Interim Savannah Police chief addresses crime, goals for department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Interim Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at a third district town hall just a few days into his new role. Gunther acknowledged that he knows he is coming in with a lot of issues to address. He made it clear that he’s focused on improving...
Vacant home in Savannah causing a nuisance for neighbors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vacant home in Savannah is making some neighbors upset. They said it’s been a nuisance for too long. The homes they’re referencing are located off Jefferson and West 36th Street. At 221 W. 36th St., no one has occupied the property for years.
Savannah mayor pushes back on call for DOJ investigation into police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson shrugged off demands Tuesday, from the Racial Justice Network, for the state and the DOJ to investigate the Savannah Police Department, following five officer involved shootings this year. He said they have their facts wrong and should focus on the whole problem of local gun violence. “I hope […]
Statesboro Police Department hosts National Night Out
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks in Statesboro are hanging outside the police department tonight. They’re hoping to work together to cut down on crime. National Night Out has been around for decades and Statesboro Police have had community events like this before. But this marks the city’s first year...
Police search for Colleton County murder suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to […]
Crash on Victory Drive at Paulsen Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on scene of a crash on Victory Drive and Paulsen Street. Police say the crash does involve injuries. Savannah Police say both eastbound lanes of Victory Drive are closed from Paulsen to Atlantic. They ask that you avoid the area at this time.
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
First responders still reminding people not to swim to Tybee sandbar
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer break may be winding down for many in the WTOC viewing area, but schools start later in other parts of the country and lots of tourists are still coming to Tybee Island. Tybee Fire Rescue want tourists to understand why it isn’t safe for...
Elderly Bulloch Co. couple found dead due to heatstroke
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An elderly Bulloch County couple died due to heatstroke, according to the coroner. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said Larry and Mary Greer were found dead Monday in their mobile home on Tall Timber Lane near Stilson. The couple were in their 80s. The coroner...
