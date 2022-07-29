Knox County Sheriff's law report: July 28 - 29, 2022

www.knoxpages.com
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Union County
An Illinois man was arrested after a stabbing incident in Union County this past Sunday. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 34,000 block of Shertzer Road to investigate. The Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS...
ashlandsource.com
14 people charged criminally in Ashland County Common Pleas in July
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in July with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Adam Beck, 21, of Sullivan, was charged with failure to provide notice of change of address and tampering with evidence. The charges were filed by the Ashland County Sheriff's Office on July 1 in connection with an incident authorities say happened from April 13 to July 1.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WSYX ABC6
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Matthew Reed—47 years old, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is wanted for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Mansfield area.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect arrested following month-long narcotics investigation in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Bucyrus Police Department arrested a suspect Friday following a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold at a Bucyrus home. A search warrant was executed at a home on Mansfield Street Friday, leading to the arrest...
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
2 stolen vehicles recovered, 11 impounded in Columbus ATV, dirt bike crackdown
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities impounded 11 more vehicles and recovered at least two that were stolen as law enforcement continues to crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike use on central Ohio streets. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
wtuz.com
Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI
Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Drugs and firearm seized in Mansfield St. Drug bust
BUCYRUS—On Friday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH executed a narcotic search warrant at 112 W. Mansfield St., Apt. #431. The search warrant came after a month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police...
WHIZ
Three New Officers Join Newark P.D.
Three new police officers were sworn-in Monday at the Newark Police Station. 38-year-old Mike Lafferty, 37-year-old Matthew Peddicord and 39-year-old Vincent Scalmato all joined the force. Lafferty is a graduate of Heath High School and spent 7-years in the Marine Corps as well as working as a reserve for the...
America’s Best Value Inn shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A North Side hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road near its exit with Interstate 71, has been shut down via court order. It also cited […]
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
Knox Pages
COJFD discussion sparks flurry of comments
CENTERBURG — Peter Dickerson's desire to talk about changes in the Central Ohio Joint fire District sparked a reaction at the Centerburg Village Council meeting on Monday. The COJFD provides fire and EMS coverage to Hilliar and Milford townships and the village. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is...
