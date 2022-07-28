www.mysanantonio.com
Florida Home With Stunning Price Cut Is This Week's Most Popular Listing
We've seen plenty of homes get price cuts. It's a way to coax buyers off the sideline. In most cases, those price reductions are in the range of, say, 5% to 10%. However, this week's most popular home on Realtor.com® took a completely different tack. It paid off with tens of thousands of clicks—and an offer.
A Connecticut House Built Before the State Was Founded Is the Week's Oldest Home
A Connecticut home built well before the state was established is the oldest property to hit the market this week on Realtor.com®. Quite possibly the oldest house in Milford, CT, the three-bedroom residence sits on a wooded 2.07-acre lot. It's being offered as a short sale and a subdivision of the lot might also be possible if a buyer is interested in developing the parcel.
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit...
Midland ranks among top counties in US for purchasing power
One of the highest per-capital incomes of any county in the United States helped Midland County rank as the sixth best county nationally for purchasing power, according to SmartAsset. The financial advice website showed in its annual study on the places with the most purchasing power that Midland County ranked...
Midland County still tops West Texas for home prices
While the median prices for houses are increasing across the region, no larger population county in West Texas can compare to Midland, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center. The center reported that the median priced home in June inside Midland County sold for $330,000 – the second highest...
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
2 die in McKinney Fire, now California's largest wildfire this year
With a heat wave hanging over the region, it took only a weekend for a wildfire raging near California's northern border to swell into the state's largest blaze this year and turn deadly. Two people were found dead in a vehicle that burned in the fire's path Sunday. Officials found...
