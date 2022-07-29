Creston football camps

www.iowa.media
Heat advisory issued for Tuesday from 1-8 p.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a heat advisory for the Perry area for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 107 are expected over the western two-thirds of Iowa. Hot temperatures and high humidity might cause heat illnesses to...
John Schnoor of Perry
John Schnoor, 55, of Perry passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery.
Randy Brown Chosen to Speak at 2022 Des Moines Storytellers Project
Fort Dodge, IA, USA – Aug 1, 2022 – National speaker, international author, mentor, and networking coach, Randy Brown, is thrilled to announce that he has been chosen to speak on the topic of Bad Advice: Accepting, Ignoring, or Just Plain Regretting Another Person’s Help at the 2022 Des Moines Storytellers Project on August 30, 2022.
Indianola, the hot air balloon heart of the U.S., hosts the nine-day National Balloon Classic
In 1970, after seven years of moving from state to state, the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship was held in Indianola, Iowa for the first time. Indianola’s wide open spaces made it desirable for ballooning, and the championship would return to town every year for the next 18 years.
Update on Creston Street Project
According to Kevin Kruse, as of noon Monday, Aug. 1, Park Street from Smith Street to the underpass has been milled off and the contractor will begin placing asphalt on Park Street, starting on the west end, 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug 4. Residents of Quiet Harbor are able to enter and exit through the east driveway to the park. It is expected by the time the crews reach the east drive, the west end will be cool enough to reopen, allowing residents to enter and exit at Smith Street.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A minor driver was traveling on Grand Prairie Parkway in West Des Moines when a vehicle with a trailer, driven by Pamela Maeyaert of Eugene, Oregon, struck the minor’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.
One injured when sweet corn truck overturns south of Woodward
A pickup truck hauling sweetcorn left the roadway of the Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal and overturned Monday morning, scattering its produce along the eastbound lanes and sending the driver to the hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital, according to a spokesperson from the...
Popcorn stand returns to corner of Willis Avenue, Railroad Street
The Perry popcorn stand returned to its usual place Sunday morning at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Railroad Street after doing Independence Day duties in Pattee Park and then taking some time off. “It’s been on vacation,” said Bill Olson of Perry as he and his wife, Rhonda Olson,...
Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting her mother in the home. Rikki Mae Southard, 35, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the...
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
