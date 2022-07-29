ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Nonprofit of the Month: Women of Honor and Destiny

The Hello Woodlands Nonprofit of the Month is brought to you by Randy Lovelace of Paragon Independent Insurance Agencies and highlights a local nonprofit organization that serves the Montgomery County community. The Nonprofit of the Month is Women of Honor and Destiny, TLC, Inc. (WOHAD), a nonprofit organization, devoted to…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Bryan, TX
mocomotive.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/manhunt-in-the-woodlands-area/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY AT CONROE AIRPORT

531PM-Conroe and North Montgomery County Fire Units just arrived at Conroe Airport after they were alerted to a Piper Twin Comanche was inbound with one engine out. The aircraft landed safely with no further incident.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

More potential child victims sought after Jeffrey Hitchcock arrest

MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for more potential victims of accused child sex predator Jeffrey Hitchcock. Law enforcement officials arrested Hitchcock on July 28. Their investigation of Hitchcock, who’s from Magnolia, Texas allegedly revealed multiple offenses of continuous sexual assault of children.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Ems
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County extends burn ban as fire risk conditions continue

Montgomery County commissioners voted unanimously at an Aug. 2 special session to extend the county’s burn ban for 90 days. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners voted unanimously for a 90-day extension of the county’s current burn ban at a Commissioners Court special session Aug. 2. The ban can be terminated earlier if conditions improve.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Covering Katy

18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
houstoniamag.com

Here’s Who Has Announced They Are Running for Mayor

Since the 1980s, Houston politics has been led by majority Democratic leaders at the county and city levels. As a result, the office of the mayor of Houston is run on a nonpartisan ballot that is meant to accommodate all residents regardless of party affiliation: Democrats, Republicans, Independents and Libertarians.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STABBING IN RIVER PLANTATION

12:30am-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with Caney Creek Fire and Conroe Fire, MCHD in the 500 block of Gunston Ct. in the River Plantation Subdivision. Report of a male stabbed multiple times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT IN PROGRESS

1020PM-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in pursuit of a dually southbound I-69 approaching Humble. 1115pm UPDATE- VEHICLE CRASHED AT TIDWELL AND C.E. KING PARKWAY -SUSPECT ARRESTED.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTI-AGENCY PURSUIT ENDS IN CRASH

Just after 10 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls of a white dually pick traveling north on I-69 near SH 99. A Montgomery County Deputy spotted the truck at Roman Forest and attempted to stop it. THe driver continued north on I-69 to East River where he exited. He then made a U-turn and accelerated to 120 mph as he entered the freeway. Montgomery County Units were joined by Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables, Roman Forest Police, Splendora Police, and DPS, as they continued south on I-69 through Humble, Harris County Units, became involved. The truck exited on Tidwell and then went east at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox at speeds close to 70mph in the intersection of Tidwell and C.E. King Parkway. After the impact, the truck rolled up into the Union 76 Gas Station parking lot and struck another vehicle causing minor damage before striking the post protecting the pump. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable quickly arrested him. He is being transported back to the Montgomery County Jail by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. He is identified as Jason Thumann, 45. of 3400 East T.C. Jester in Houston. Charges are pending as he was also intoxicated. The male in the first vehicle struck suffered minor injuries but was not transported. Thumann has an extensive record in Harris County over the past years with his last arrest for an assault charge in League City.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Sylvester Turner visits Timber Ridge apartment complex after residents complain of overflowing trash, rats, roaches

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Timber Ridge apartments on Fleming Drive Friday morning after residents about overflowing trash, rats, roaches that are allegedly being ignored by management. Turner was accompanied by several city of Houston department personnel during the visit. One resident said he has squatters and looters...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested

HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy