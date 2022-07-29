Akron police officer shoots woman who police say shot another woman at bar

www.cleveland.com
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Fate of woman charged with killing off-duty Cleveland police officer now in the hands of jury
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The most damning witness against Tamara McLoyd in her trial on murder charges in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was McLoyd herself, both prosecutors and defense attorneys told jurors Tuesday. McLoyd, 19, did not testify during the four days of testimony. Instead, jurors...
Motorcyclist who crashed during pursuit in Parma dies of injuries, police say
PARMA, Ohio — A 25-year-old Garrettsville man has died after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle Monday night while trying to elude police, authorities say. James Meadows was pronounced dead in the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police...
Man assaults woman with hockey stick: Avon Police Blotter
Police were called to a gas station July 25 regarding a report of a man striking a woman with a hockey stick. When police arrived, a woman with no shoes on reportedly began yelling that she had been assaulted. She said she had gotten into a verbal argument with the suspect over use of the tire air compressor at the station and the man hit her with the hockey stick.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
Woman wants yelling friend to leave apartment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On July 8, police were dispatched to a Tollis Parkway address regarding a disturbance in the apartment complex parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who was in her blue GMC with her kids. She called the police because an ex-boyfriend was trying to make her give him a ride home. He was yelling and pounding on the GMC’s windows.
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Drunk man shares his political views: Brecksville Police Blotter
On June 27, police were dispatched to Burntwood Tavern regarding an incident with a drunk customer who refused to leave the Brecksville Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who said the man was being belligerent, screaming and yelling at the bartender about political issues. The resident, who...
Customer angry -- again -- when pharmacist won’t fill his Rx early: Strongsville Police Blotter
On July 19, police were dispatched to a West 130th Street pharmacy regarding an unruly customer. An arriving officer located the caller, who said a man was unhappy because he couldn’t get his prescription filled early. It turned out this is an ongoing issue with the customer. Police are...
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
Drunk driver counts to 30 in her head on way to jail: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 8, police observed a weaving black Ford Fusion on York Road. After following the vehicle for a while, the officer pulled it over on Ridge Road. While talking to the resident, the officer was greeted by a huge whiff of booze. Also visible was a cup labeled Miller Lite that she said held her morning coffee.
Vehicle flees traffic stop before officers can talk with driver: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Upon a traffic stop for expired license plates July 30, a vehicle fled before an officer could approach it. It ran two red lights, but officers did not pursue it for safety reasons. The driver was not identified, but the registered owner was contacted by phone. She was uncooperative. Welfare...
Mother leaves son alone for hours at Sunset Park: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On July 14, police were contacted regarding an 11-year-old boy who had been left alone at Sunset Park. Upon arrival, police learned that the child had been dropped off at the park while his mother was allegedly at work. The boy was told to stay at the park for eight...
Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
After pursuit, stolen SUV recovered, minus one tire: Orange Police Blotter
Traffic offense, stolen vehicle: Harvard and Lander roads, I-271, I-480 Notified of a possibly stolen 2020 Kia Sportage in the area of Orange Place and Harvard Road just before 1 a.m. July 24, police spotted the SUV a short time later at the corner of East Meadow Lane and Orangewood Drive.
2 young men dead, teen girl injured in crash in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two young males are dead and a teen girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, police say. Davion Flanagan, 19, and Dominic Russo, 20, both were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at the intersection of Progress and Alameda drives, according to police. A 17-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Weaving and window tint lead to OVI arrest: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over for weaving and having excessive window tint at 9:53 p.m. July 28. He was found to be impaired and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. Unwanted guest: Longacre Lane. Police were called to a residence at 11:11 p.m. July 28 to remove...
Driver charged with OVI after crashing into a tree: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched for a car crash with possible injuries. A car had struck a tree head on, and the driver was transported to the hospital. She was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence. Assault: Blanchard Drive. Police responded to a report...
Driver leads police on chase after traffic stop: Brunswick Police Blotter
A driver led police on a short chase after an officer attempted to pull him over at 11:15 a.m. June 21 for having expired license plates. The driver eventually stopped and was found with a vape pipe containing marijuana THC. He was cited for expired registration, fleeing and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana THC).
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home sends a message with a new billboard: ‘Stop the violence or face the mourning after’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A local funeral home is trying to raise awareness about inner-city violence with its most recent billboard located between Woodland Avenue and the Opportunity Corridor. E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home is the oldest Black-owned funeral home in Greater Cleveland. The funeral home has been working with...
