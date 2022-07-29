ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police officer shoots woman who police say shot another woman at bar

By Kaylee Remington, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man assaults woman with hockey stick: Avon Police Blotter

Police were called to a gas station July 25 regarding a report of a man striking a woman with a hockey stick. When police arrived, a woman with no shoes on reportedly began yelling that she had been assaulted. She said she had gotten into a verbal argument with the suspect over use of the tire air compressor at the station and the man hit her with the hockey stick.
AVON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#First Aid#Violent Crime#Oasis Surf Turf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Cleveland.com

Former Penn Station worker visits to make lunch and steal from safe: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A Penn Station manager reported July 26 that the previous day, a former employee stole $200 from the store’s safe. The Euclid girl, 17, came to the store and made herself a meal, then told a manager she was getting her paycheck from the safe. The manager thought it was suspicious, because they have direct deposit, but he was aware of the girl’s erratic behavior.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

2 young men dead, teen girl injured in crash in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two young males are dead and a teen girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, police say. Davion Flanagan, 19, and Dominic Russo, 20, both were pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at the intersection of Progress and Alameda drives, according to police. A 17-year-old girl was flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy