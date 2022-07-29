PSC To Hold Local Hearing On Missouri-American Water Taking Over Stewartsville System

Family and friends of 84-year-old Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown of Trenton and Kansas City are invited to celebrate Elaine’s life on Saturday, August 6th,2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri with a graveside service beginning at 10 am. An “Open Visitation” will be held the previous day on Friday, August 5th from 10 am to 6 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the mortuary.

