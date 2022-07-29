PSC To Hold Local Hearing On Missouri-American Water Taking Over Stewartsville System

www.northwestmoinfo.com
Closures on I-35 in DeKalb County Delayed
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 which was scheduled to close ramps at the DeKalb County I-35 and U.S. Route 36 intersection in Cameron (Exit 54) beginning today is expected to be delayed by one day. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Clinton County Route O Closing Wednesday
Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Clinton County Route O Wednesday for pavement repair. The road will close to local traffic only from 7 A.M. to 4 P.M. between U.S. Route 169 and the end of state maintenance. Motorists will need to use an alternate route...
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 1-7
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)
Student Teams Compete On Plans To Expand Broadband In NW Missouri
A University of Missouri student competition could lead to better high speed internet access in northwest Missouri. Teams of students from across the University of Missouri System are competing to develop plans for supplying access to affordable high-speed internet to residents and businesses in northwest Missouri. The three teams comprise...
Clinton County Health Department to Host School Immunization Event in Cameron
A back-to-school immunization event is coming later this month to Cameron. The Clinton County Health Department will sponsor the event on August 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cameron High School parking lot. The event is for current middle and high school students. Vaccines for Tdap, HPV, and...
I-35 Ramp Closures Scheduled Today in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – Guardrail work as part of the ongoing Interstate 35 resurfacing project is scheduled to close the northbound I-35 ramp to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) today in Daviess County. The ramp will close between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., as needed, in order to complete...
MoDOT Working to Repair Clinton County Highway Damaged in Blowout Due to Heat
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – MoDOT crews are working to repair both lanes of Highway 116 on the west side of the Highway 116 and 69 construction in Clinton County where a concrete blow out occurred due to the heat yesterday.
Resurfacing Project Coming to Caldwell County Later This Month
A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 will begin Monday, August 15. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project should finish in late August. Crews will be...
Gentry County Boil Advisory Issued
The Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a Boil Advisory following a water line break. All Gentry County Water Supply District Number 1 customers south of Evona and in the entire McFall area including customers inside the City of McFall are under a Boil Advisory until further notice.
Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled
TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
Gentry County Route to Close Wednesday and Thursday
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close Gentry County Route FF from Route C to 600th Road tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Youth Outdoor Program, Trail Life USA Growing in Northwest Missouri
Trail Life USA continues to grow nationwide with two new units in our area. Trail Life USA is described as a church-based, Christ-centered, boy-focused mentoring and discipleship program with an outdoor, scouting focus. The organization was founded in 2013 and has programs for Trailmen in Kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Eunice Maxine Holcomb
Kansas City, MO: Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday,. July 27, 2022, at SummitView Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of. Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9,...
Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown
Family and friends of 84-year-old Dorothy “Elaine” Speck-Brown of Trenton and Kansas City are invited to celebrate Elaine’s life on Saturday, August 6th,2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri with a graveside service beginning at 10 am. An “Open Visitation” will be held the previous day on Friday, August 5th from 10 am to 6 pm at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Instead of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the mortuary.
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges
Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
Texas Fugitive Arrested in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – A Texas man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Harrison County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a warrant from Forth Worth. The Patrol reports they arrested 20-year old Demorion Howard just before 11 o’clock in the morning on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Howard is incarcerated in the Harrison County jail pending extradition to Texas.
Lathrop Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Drug Charge
A Lathrop man faces a felony drug charge in Grundy County Court. Court documents say David Lee Miller faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday. The court set Miller’s bond...
Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries
WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
Phyllis Jo (Eastin) Ritchie
Eagleville, MO: Phyllis Jo Eastin Ritchie was born on February 3, 1926 the daughter of Chalmer. and Minnie (Stanley) Eastin. She passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at a St. Joseph,. Missouri hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 6 at Roberson Funeral Home,. Eagleville,...
