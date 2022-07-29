4-year-old Florida boy gets dozens of stitches after being attacked by dog

A favorite Tampa family hangout is no more after permanently closing after 44 years. The Grand Prix Tampa, which was located on Nebraska just south of Bearss is closing. If you have driven on I-275 in Tampa in the last 44 years then you have seen the go-kart track and mini golf course on the east side of 275. If you are resident of the Tampa Bay area then you probably have spent time there in your lifetime.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO