The Texas drought is getting worse. Here is what it means for you.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile prison system is in very bad shape, according to a new investigation by The Texas Tribune. The Tribune reports that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's (TJJD) five facilities are severely understaffed, "an ongoing problem that worsened traumatically last year when its turnover rate hit more than 70%." The department recently announced a 15% permanent pay raise for direct-care staff, but the Tribune reports that even amid retention measures, most new hires are gone within six months.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO