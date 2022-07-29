Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

highway989.com
tigerbait_
2d ago
I’m really surprised Livingston wasn’t at number 1. But it didn’t even make this list. The person that made it clearly doesn’t live in Louisiana.
Ozymandias 504
2d ago
Interesting that one can write this with no blowback...Imagine if the article was about ANY other group...say most Trans people by city etc. - but use a pejorative to describe the group.
Desiree Connor
2d ago
I live in HANNASAN AKA Henderson and it didn’t make the list!?!? I know they surely could have given Henderson honorable mentions AT LEAST! 😆😆😆
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport United Men And Women Wrap Up Regular SeasonUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Shreveport United Women Eliminated From PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
theadvocate.com
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
KTAL
ATF warns about increased use of illegal ‘Glock Switch’ devices in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms recently trained Shreveport–Bossier violent crimes team to recognize semi-automatic handguns modified to become automatic weapons firing multiple shots at a time. ATF officials said there is an increase of “Glock Switch...
Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue
BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones. The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that’s further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.
In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled
Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Three people were shot Saturday night at an unpermitted trail ride in Cotton Valley, Sheriff Jason Parker said. A 17-year-old female Minden High School student is in critical condition. She is now awake and speaking with investigators. The other two victims, one male and female were released from the hospital after both being shot in the arm, Parker said. According to Parker, shots were fired after two females started fighting.
How Much Will Louisiana Take Of Your Mega Millions Winnings?
If you're lucky enough to win the over $1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot tonight, we'll tell you how much money is Louisiana's cut. I'll be buying a few tickets when I get off of work tonight and cross everything I can cross hoping for a big win. If someone wins...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana to Allow Adoptees to Access Their Original Birth Certificate
Beginning August 1, 2022, persons adopted in Louisiana who are 24 years of age and older can receive their Original Birth Certificate from the State of Louisiana for a cost $15.50. This does not provide access to adoption records. This is to receive a copy of your original (pre-adoption) birth certificate.
New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
KTBS
Most rural parishes in Louisiana
Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Parishes Have the Fattest Residents in Louisiana?
Bad news on the health front for Louisiana. Barbend.com reports 63 parishes in the Bayou State have packed on pounds over the past 10 years. Only one parish (Allen) has actually shown weight loss among its residents. This report is yet another warning about health issues that can come with...
New Louisiana Law Allows Veterans to Legally Carry Without a Permit
Arkansas (PC-18) Georgia (PC-21 years old or 18 for military as of April 12, 2022) Indiana (PC-18 as of July 1, 2022) Maine (permits recognized; see Maine reciprocity section for details or PC-21) Mississippi (PC-18) Missouri (PC-19 or 18 for military) Montana (PC-18) New Hampshire (PC-18) North Dakota (PC-18 for...
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Man Arrested; Had Plans to Shoot Up Mississippi and Louisiana Schools
A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up schools in Louisiana and Mississippi. According to the story, he was no stranger to authorities. KLFY TV10 is reporting that the man, from Arkansas, had made threats against two different high schools: one in Mississippi, and one in Louisiana. The...
KSLA
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”
L'Observateur
New research: 60% of people with disabilities in Louisiana are living in financial hardship
BATON ROUGE – The number of people with disabilities in Louisiana who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates — 60% compared to 24% — according to a new report from Louisiana Association of United Ways and its research partner United For ALICE.
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
