ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

By Bristol
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
highway989.com

Comments / 13

tigerbait_
2d ago

I’m really surprised Livingston wasn’t at number 1. But it didn’t even make this list. The person that made it clearly doesn’t live in Louisiana.

Reply(1)
7
Ozymandias 504
2d ago

Interesting that one can write this with no blowback...Imagine if the article was about ANY other group...say most Trans people by city etc. - but use a pejorative to describe the group.

Reply(1)
7
Desiree Connor
2d ago

I live in HANNASAN AKA Henderson and it didn’t make the list!?!? I know they surely could have given Henderson honorable mentions AT LEAST! 😆😆😆

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Big Louisiana coastal restoration projects continue

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has completed one of its biggest coastal restoration projects yet, and is at work on even bigger ones. The dredge used to suck up sediment from the Gulf of Mexico to add 1,000 acres (405 hectares) of habitat to sites in the Terrebonne Basin is now at work in the Mississippi River, doing the same for a 1,600-acre (650-hectare) project that’s further east and named for a historic Plaquemines Parish outlet called Spanish Pass, officials said last week.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Government
City
Franklinton, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Pearl River, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Amite City, LA
City
Kentwood, LA
City
Bogalusa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Bossier City, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
GARYVILLE, LA
KTBS

3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Three people were shot Saturday night at an unpermitted trail ride in Cotton Valley, Sheriff Jason Parker said. A 17-year-old female Minden High School student is in critical condition. She is now awake and speaking with investigators. The other two victims, one male and female were released from the hospital after both being shot in the arm, Parker said. According to Parker, shots were fired after two females started fighting.
COTTON VALLEY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana to Allow Adoptees to Access Their Original Birth Certificate

Beginning August 1, 2022, persons adopted in Louisiana who are 24 years of age and older can receive their Original Birth Certificate from the State of Louisiana for a cost $15.50. This does not provide access to adoption records. This is to receive a copy of your original (pre-adoption) birth certificate.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

New Louisiana marijuana laws go into effect on August 1st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1st, Louisiana police will not be allowed to use the odor of marijuana as probable cause to search a person’s home without a warrant. In addition, smoking or vaping marijuana in a vehicle will be illegal. These two laws, among many others that were passed in this […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#North Louisiana#Redneck#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Catfish#Walmart Super Centers#Delta Airlines
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client

Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
DALLAS, TX
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy