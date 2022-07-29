Long Island wild cat captured after darting in front of car

www.informnny.com
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Iconic deli closing in New York state after 72 yearsKristen WaltersGreat Neck, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at NY playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m.,...
Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot by son of arguing customer: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over her order, police said. The violent chain of events began when the 23-year-old worker and...
Video: Connecticut man yells at bear until it leaves his kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Connecticut got quite a scare after a bear broke into their house and helped itself to some treats over the weekend. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad,” said Bill Priest, the West Hartford homeowner. “I don’t know why I was mad, I was just really mad he was there.”
Massage therapist rapes woman in her Brooklyn home on Valentine’s Day, suit alleges
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit. The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, sued...
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to open New York Film Festival
NEW YORK (AP) — In addition to opening this month’s Venice Film Festival, Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise” will also kick off the 60th New York Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the annual New York festival, announced...
