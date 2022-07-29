Long Island wild cat captured after darting in front of car

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in Connecticut got quite a scare after a bear broke into their house and helped itself to some treats over the weekend. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad,” said Bill Priest, the West Hartford homeowner. “I don’t know why I was mad, I was just really mad he was there.”

