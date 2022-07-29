www.themountvernongrapevine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Attorney General Yost Announces the Formation of National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that Ohio has teamed with Indiana, North Carolina and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti‑Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing most of the overseas-based robocalls into the United States.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Charles J. Kegley
Description: Mr. Kegley was last seen wearing black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. On August 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM, Mr. Charles Kegley walked away from the hospital on foot and has not been heard from since. Mr. Kegley suffers from Dementia. Law Enforcement are concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Richland County, OH on West 2Nd Street in the city of Mansfield 44902.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 424 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 LEZ061-142>149-162>169-OHZ007>009-013-014-018>023-027>033-036>038- 047-PAZ002-003-020830-... Ripley to Buffalo NY extending from 5NM off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Maumee Bay to Reno Beach OH- Reno Beach to The Islands OH-The Islands to Vermilion OH- Vermilion to Avon Point OH-Avon Point to Willowick OH- Willowick to Geneva-on-the Lake OH-Geneva-on-the-Lake to Conneaut OH- Conneaut OH to Ripley NY- Detroit River Lt. to Maumee Bay OH to Reno Beach OH beyond 5NM offshoreline to US-Canadian border- Reno Beach to The Islands OH beyond 5NM off shoreline to US- Canadian border- The Islands to Vermilion OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border- Vermilion to Avon Point OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border- Avon Point to Willowick OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Willowick to Geneva-on-the- Lake OH beyond 5NM off shoreline to US-Canadian border-Geneva-on-the- Lake to Conneaut OH beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US-Canadian border- Conneaut OH to Ripley NY beyond 5 nm off shoreline to US- Canadian border-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Geauga-Ashtabula Inland-Seneca- Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wyandot-Crawford-Richland- Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox-Southern Erie- 424 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Lake Erie, north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening ahead of a weak cold front. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Police Register – Aug 01, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer was dispatched to Sychar Road for a burglary. An officer responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Burgess Street in reference to an alleged burglary. This report will be forwarded to the detective division for further review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – July 31 – Aug 1, 2022
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – July 31 – Aug 1, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A victim/complainant called to report a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded and made contact with the victim/complainant. The male half was arrested for domestic violence and assault.
Comments / 0