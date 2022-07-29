ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to get the care they need, as […]
VINCENNES, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum adds associate

Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Caroline Brinster as an associate attorney in its Jasper office. She most recently was an associate attorney with Easley Family Law in Oregon. Brinster holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and JD from Lewis & Clark Law School.
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area

There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Vincennes, IN
Vincennes, IN
Education
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: Zip and Sip

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found another perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! Zip and Sip has real milkshakes, custom sodas and floats to go with a variety of fun snacks and sandwiches.
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Solar energy could be coming to Pike County

A southern Indiana energy company is hoping to take part in a big project in Pike County. CenterPoint Energy, in Evansville, asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for approval to acquire a solar array. Chicago based company Invenergy is building this array in Pike County. Inside Indiana Business says acquiring...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array

Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Nursing#Nursing Care#Nursing Shortage#College#Lpn#Bsn#Provost#Health Sciences#Vincennes University
WEHT/WTVW

EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WTHI

Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Rose-Hulman names men’s basketball head coach

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has named Nick Sales its next head men’s basketball coach. Sales previously served as associate head coach at Marietta College in Ohio for the past nine years where he was part of a coaching staff that won seven of the last nine Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championships.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – August 2, 2022

Kerstiens Homes & Designs, Inc. to Jennifer S. Blessinger and the Jennifer Blessinger Revocable Trust. Lot 14, Trinity Crossing. Sheila D. Hankins to Geoffery and Kelly Zink. Pt. SE NE s15, t3s, r3w, 1.96 acre; Pt. SW NE s15, t3s, r3w, 0.21 acre; SW SE NE s15, t3s, r3w. Tim...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy