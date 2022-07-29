www.insideindianabusiness.com
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to get the care they need, as […]
Inside Indiana Business
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum adds associate
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has hired Caroline Brinster as an associate attorney in its Jasper office. She most recently was an associate attorney with Easley Family Law in Oregon. Brinster holds a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University and JD from Lewis & Clark Law School.
wevv.com
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
14news.com
Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the soft opening for a new store coming to Newburgh. The Hope Gallery sells handmade items made by people with developmental disabilities. The Hope Gallery is part of The Alex and Ali Foundation, which works to help people with disabilities find a purpose and...
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: Zip and Sip
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found another perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! Zip and Sip has real milkshakes, custom sodas and floats to go with a variety of fun snacks and sandwiches.
vincennespbs.org
Solar energy could be coming to Pike County
A southern Indiana energy company is hoping to take part in a big project in Pike County. CenterPoint Energy, in Evansville, asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for approval to acquire a solar array. Chicago based company Invenergy is building this array in Pike County. Inside Indiana Business says acquiring...
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power. Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been […]
EVSC Board President meets with Amy Word
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer says he has met with Amy Word. She was taken into custody over the weekend after an investigation revealed alleged drug activity at a bar she owned. Later that afternoon, she was asked to resign from the board. Two days later, President Chris […]
wevv.com
Owensboro boy celebrates life as Kindergartner after beating the odds
It's a story of inspiration as Tri-State children return for another year of school. One Owensboro boy is preparing for his first day, despite all he's been through. It was a milestone the Emery family wasn't sure their son would ever reach. "For him to turn six is just awesome,...
Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening
Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
14news.com
Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
14news.com
Renovations almost complete for Target store in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at the Target location off the Lloyd Expressway says renovations should wrap up at the end of August. Managers say the majority of the work is complete, but they are still putting the finishing touches on several new amenities in the store. They also say...
Win Passes to the 2022 Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center
For the 47th year, thousands of classic, restored street rods will rumble into Evansville for the annual Frog Follies at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fairgrounds Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th (2022). After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, the annual event returned last year despite cases...
Inside Indiana Business
Rose-Hulman names men’s basketball head coach
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has named Nick Sales its next head men’s basketball coach. Sales previously served as associate head coach at Marietta College in Ohio for the past nine years where he was part of a coaching staff that won seven of the last nine Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championships.
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Real Estate Transfers – August 2, 2022
Kerstiens Homes & Designs, Inc. to Jennifer S. Blessinger and the Jennifer Blessinger Revocable Trust. Lot 14, Trinity Crossing. Sheila D. Hankins to Geoffery and Kelly Zink. Pt. SE NE s15, t3s, r3w, 1.96 acre; Pt. SW NE s15, t3s, r3w, 0.21 acre; SW SE NE s15, t3s, r3w. Tim...
Comments / 0