Serie A side Salernitana join Glen Kamara chase

Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool contract talks impacted Mohamed Salah's form
Virgil van Dijk has confessed that Mohamed Salah's form may have been negatively impacted by the ongoing speculation surrounding his future at Liverpool. Heading into the conclusion of last season, Salah was the subject of significant speculation as he approached the final 12 months of his contract, and his form appeared to take a drop-off as he netted just four times in Liverpool's final 20 games of the campaign.
Football rumours: Phil Foden agrees new Man City deal as Chelsea chase Southampton star
What the papers sayPhil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.Staying with City, The Times reports club bosses have opened talks with Belgian side Anderlecht over defender Sergio Gomez. The 21-year-old is viewed as a potential backup option if City fail to land their primary target, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.According...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
