Serie A side Salernitana join Glen Kamara chase

What the papers sayPhil Foden and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms on a new contract for the 22-year-old midfielder. The Daily Mail says the two parties have negotiated a deal worth around £225,000 a week – more than seven times his current salary. The contract is rumoured to be for six years, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.Staying with City, The Times reports club bosses have opened talks with Belgian side Anderlecht over defender Sergio Gomez. The 21-year-old is viewed as a potential backup option if City fail to land their primary target, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.According...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO