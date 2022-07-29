clarksvillenow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Linda Lee Muzik
Linda Lee Muzik, of Clarksville TN, passed away on Sunday at the age of 56. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 14, 1966 to Harry and Margaret Bankert. She was married to her husband, John Muzik for 36 years who was the love of her life. She is survived by her sister, Denise Richards, brother-in-law Paul Muzik, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Cottos.
clarksvillenow.com
Lee Ann Brandon
Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
clarksvillenow.com
Gayle Greene
Gayle Greene, age 83, of Cunningham, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Salem Community Church with Bro. Gus Crockett and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com
Spencer Stokey
Spencer Zachary Stokey, age 19, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with President Garth Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church 3242 HWY 41 A South, Clarksville, TN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
John Joseph Nowak
John Joseph Nowak, age 63, of Fort Campbell, KY passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville, TN. He was born on December 18, 1958, in South Bend, IN to the late Frank Nowak and Bonnie Woolverton Nowak. John enjoyed fishing with his children,...
clarksvillenow.com
William Johnston
William Johnston, age 86, of Clarksville, passed away July 23, 2022 at Ahava Healthcare. Private family services will held. William entered this life on August 22, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Josephine Waughan Johnston. He was a Veteran of The United States Air Force. In addition...
clarksvillenow.com
Richard B. Wilson
CW5 (Ret) Richard Bryan Wilson, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. US Army Honors will be rendered. Richard’s family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Margaret Arinda Cook
Margaret Arinda Cook, age 70, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 31, 2022. She was born on August 2, 1951, in Omar, WV. Margaret retired from Civil Services as an air traffic controller. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, traveling, and was an avid quilter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Janice Sue (Stewart) Hollis
A Celebration of Life service for Janice Sue Hollis, 85, will be on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Brother Mike Madewell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Janice...
clarksvillenow.com
Wesley Leonard Parker
Wesley Leonard Parker, age 66, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Southern California, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Wesley was born July 19, 1956, in Santa Rosa, California; the son of the late Luther and Alice Parker of Santa Rosa, California, and brother, Curtis Parker. Survivors...
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
clarksvillenow.com
CPD holds promotion ceremony in Liberty Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Monday, Aug. 1, the Clarksville Police Department held a promotion ceremony at Freedom Point in Liberty Park. The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant: Officers Maurice Nesbitt, Heather Hill, Gary Mefford and Detective Sean Walden. Sgt. Nesbitt has been with the Clarksville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Shelton
Larry Robert Shelton, age 71, of Cunningham, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Slayden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and again on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Newly named Brigham Park coming in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Parks & Recreation heled a naming ceremony and announced plans for a new community park on Tuesday. The new park has been named to recognize community advocate Pastor James Brigham of Greater St. James Baptist Church. The site of the park, which...
clarksvillenow.com
Women of Clarksville expo returns for second year
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m-3 p.m.. This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.
clarksvillenow.com
Daniel Figueroa Rodriguez
Daniel Figueroa Rodriguez, age 80, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born on January 29, 1942, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Ramon Figueroa and Petra Rodriguez Pizarro. Daniel worked for the Health Department as an Epidemiologist. Aside from...
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
clarksvillenow.com
I.T. Job Fair coming up Aug. 9 at NetGreene and CrossPath in Clarksville
Clarksville-based NetGreene Solutions and CrossPath Telecom Network have become one of the highest-rated IT and telecom managed service providers in the mid-South. Recently entering their 15th state of service, NetGreene and CrossPath are expanding their team and will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at their headquarters in Clarksville (2073 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.). The invitation is open to all I.T. professionals who are interested in learning more about NetGreene and CrossPath’s unique service offerings and joining their team.
clarksvillenow.com
Downtown @ Sundown to feature Hot Lanta this Friday
CLARKSVILLE, TN –This Friday, Aug. 5, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Hot Lanta, a local Allman Brothers tribute band playing songs like “Ramblin Man” and “Midnight Rider.”. Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Burgasm, Kadi’s Tacos and More, Heather’s...
clarksvillenow.com
Nominate your favorite local restaurants and shops for Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
Comments / 0