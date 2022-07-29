Morning 4: Girl dies after falling into Michigan lake, getting struck by boat -- and other news

www.clickondetroit.com
Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp
A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
Mounted deputy dies after fall from horse at Clare County Fair in West Michigan
A blunder at a fair in West Michigan has taken the life of a law enforcement member after she fell while getting off her horse – and the horse presumably fell on top of her.
31-Year-Old Injured In A Motorcycle Crash in Holland (Holland, MI)
The Ottawa County Police responded to a motorcycle accident on July 30 that left the driver with severe injuries. The crash occurred in Holland Township near the Quality Car wash on 8th street.
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Indiana Fisherman Reels In Insanely Rare Neon Orange Smallmouth Bass
For any casual fisherman, it’s a pretty good day to catch a bass or two, enough to say it was a successful trip and worth the patience. With that being said, one Indiana fisherman caught him a nice smallmouth bass…. But turned out to be the catch of a...
MSP find meth on Northern Michigan man sleeping in unregistered car in Walmart parking lot
HARING TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man is facing a long list of charges after Michigan State Police found him sleeping in a Walmart parking lot over the weekend with meth in his car. Randy Lee Smith of Manton has been charged with one count each of...
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
TODAY.com
Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘We are not here to be abused’
Every year, "fudgies" (as Michigan locals refer to tourists) descend on the town of Charlevoix, Michigan for the Venetian Festival. This year, their bad behavior apparently fudged up an entire night of service at one restaurant. “I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and...
Police seek tips in Detroit man's disappearance after he stops showing up for work, contacting family
DETROIT (WWJ) -- It's been a week since a Detroit family has been in touch with their loved one and now the police are asking for tips from the community. Police officials say 51-year-old Kevin Barnes was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 15800 block of Archdale, just east of the Southfield Freeway on the city's northwest side.
13-year-old goes missing after riding bike in Southfield neighborhood over the weekend
Have you seen Sherita Strickland? Southfield police are asking for tips from the public to help find the 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend.
Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago
Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
'The getaway is funny': Woman struggles to steal 13-year-old's bike in Allen Park – WATCH
Allen Park police are trying to wrangle in a thief who stole a bike from a 13-year-old boy. According to a detective with the Allen Park Police Department, Ja Thorburn, the woman rode up on a bike on July 22 at 8 p.m. in front of the L.A. Fitness.
65-year-old man disappears after getting dropped off for dialysis appointment in Detroit
Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who didn’t show up for his dialysis appointment in Detroit a week ago, and hasn’t been seen since.
1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan
Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
dailyphew.com
Abandoned Dog In Backyard Can’t Believe He’s Finally Rescued
A resident of Detroit, Michigan, caught sight of an abandoned puppy in a nearby home’s backyard one day as he was walking home. He was really concerned at the moment since the poor animal was chained up and in bad shape. In order to locate someone who could assist...
1 person dead, 2 seriously injured after crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit
One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Police say the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road, just on the border of Detroit and Eastpointe.
