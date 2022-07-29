ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning 4: Girl dies after falling into Michigan lake, getting struck by boat -- and other news

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
www.clickondetroit.com

The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
WWJ News Radio

Police seek tips in Detroit man's disappearance after he stops showing up for work, contacting family

DETROIT (WWJ) -- It's been a week since a Detroit family has been in touch with their loved one and now the police are asking for tips from the community. Police officials say 51-year-old Kevin Barnes was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 11 p.m. on the 15800 block of Archdale, just east of the Southfield Freeway on the city's northwest side.
WKMI

Michigan Has Banned the Death Penalty for Nearly 180 Years, Yet Its Last Execution Was Only 84 Years Ago

Michigan abolished the death penalty well over a century ago. How is it, then, that an execution - the state's last - was only 84 years ago this month?. Michigan gained its statehood in 1837, and ten years later, abolished the death penalty. That ban stood for 91 years, until Anthony "Tony" Chebatoris came to Midland. He was a Russian-born bank robber who has the distinct title of being Michigan's only execution in the past - almost - two centuries.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motorious

1975 Pontiac Trans Am Stolen In Michigan

Keep your eyes peeled for this screaming chicken…. Selling your car has always come with quite a few risks, but these days it seems like the scammers are out in force. Unfortunately, a person in Kinderhook Township, Michigan learned that lesson the hard way when a man and woman showed up to look at a beautiful 1975 Pontiac Trans Am for sale. While the couple drove off with the classic American muscle car, the owner was left with nothing.
dailyphew.com

Abandoned Dog In Backyard Can’t Believe He’s Finally Rescued

A resident of Detroit, Michigan, caught sight of an abandoned puppy in a nearby home’s backyard one day as he was walking home. He was really concerned at the moment since the poor animal was chained up and in bad shape. In order to locate someone who could assist...
