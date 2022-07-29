Co-founder of Berlin nightclubs Tresor and Kraftwerk, Regina Baer, has died

www.nme.com
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’
Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’. On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.
Watch Jackson Wang perform ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ and ‘Blue’, unreleased tracks from new album ‘Magic Man’
Soloist and GOT7 member Jackson Wang debuted a few tracks from his forthcoming ‘Magic Man’ album at a recent performance in the Philippines. On July 29, Wang made an appearance at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show held at the Mall of Asia Arena alongside GOT7 bandmate BamBam and boyband TREASURE. Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park also made a surprise appearance at the event.
Louis Tomlinson shares hot take on One Direction: “The first album was shit”
In a new interview, Louis Tomlinson shared his opinion on One Direction’s first studio album, 2011’s ‘Up All Night’, revealing that he’s not particularly fond of it after 11 years. Last Monday (July 25), Tomlinson appeared as a co-host on the Australian radio station Nova...
“Joy and anxiety” in Melbourne as the live music capital of the world gets back on its feet
A lot can change in four years. In 2018, Melbourne was declared a live music capital of the world, after a 2017 census found that the Australian city had more live music venues per capita than any other city in the world – those venues drawing an audience of 112,000 each Saturday night.
J-Hope of BTS becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza
BTS member J-Hope performed his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022 last night (July 31), making him the first South Korean to top the bill at the famed Chicago festival. J-Hope closed out the final night of this year’s Lollapalooza, performing on the Bud Light Seltzer stage adjacent to sets from Green Day and Polo & Pan. Other headliners at the festival included J. Cole, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival. The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’. Ellis-Bextor told The Sun:...
Travis Scott announces seven-night ‘Road to Utopia’ residency at Zouk Las Vegas
Travis Scott has announced a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas titled ‘Road to Utopia’. Scott’s residency will begin on September 17, in what the nightclub labelled as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” in a press released shared with Billboard. Scott will reportedly make use of the nightclub’s lighting system, dubbed Mothership, which provides a visual experience as it moves to the music.
Robbie Williams to headline Radio 2 Live with BBC Concert Orchestra
Robbie Williams is set to perform a headline show as part of Radio 2 Live in Leeds next month. The event takes place across September 17 and September 18 at the city’s Temple Newsam Park. George Ezra, Kaiser Chiefs and Nile Rodgers & Chic are among those on the line-up.
Eminem releases video for 2009 song ‘Crack A Bottle’, “unlocked from the Shady vault”
Eminem has released a music video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent – watch it below. “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram yesterday (August 1) with a teaser clip of the visual.
ABBA and Elton John work together on new TikTok song mashup
ABBA’s Benny Anderson and Elton John have worked together on a new song mash-up for TikTok. The pair remotely performed a live rendition of each of their songs before they were blended in the TikTok audio app. Anderson played ABBA’s 1979 hit ‘Chiquitita’ while John played his 1973 smash,...
Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death
The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
BLACKPINK share snippet of fiery new song in ‘Born Pink’ teaser video
BLACKPINK have begun the promotional rollout for their hotly awaited second album – titled ‘Born Pink’ – with the release of a new teaser video. The clip offers a little over 20 seconds of new music, with a bold, Latin-style guitar lead and sharp, clap-heavy beat swelling into a fake-out drop while modulated voices chant, “BLACKPINK!” It also outlines the first few parts of the timeline for BLACKPINK’s new era, re-confirming that the album’s lead single will arrive in August, before the full record is released in September.
SEVENTEEN’s ‘Sector 17’ debuts at Number Four on the Billboard 200
SEVENTEEN have reached a new peak on the Billboard 200 chart with their new repackaged album ‘Sector 17’. On July 31, Billboard announced that the 13-member boyband’s repackaged album ‘Sector 17’ had debuted at Number Four on the weekly album chart, marking their highest-charting entry yet.
Guy Fieri is following Rage Against The Machine on their current tour: “RAGE RULES”
Guy Fieri is said to be following Rage Against The Machine on their current North American reunion tour. As Stereogum notes, posts on social media indicate that the US restaurateur and TV presenter was in attendance at Rage’s recent gigs in Cleveland (July 27), Pittsburg (29) and Raleigh (31).
BTS to drop special episode of ‘Run BTS’ later this month
BTS have announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. On August 2 at Midnight KST, the boyband unveiled a surprise teaser video for an upcoming special episode of Run BTS, their web variety series that first began in 2015. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.
NewJeans drop anticipated debut EP and ‘Cookie’ music video
HYBE’s latest girl group under its ADOR label, NewJeans, have unveiled their latest music video for ‘Cookie’, from their newly released debut EP. In the choreography-focused new visual, a giant cookie rolls past the five-member act on a simple set. Launching into the song, NewJeans dance along to ‘Cookie’, using a bench as a prop while the lighting changes around them.
Creedence Clearwater Revival to release Albert Hall album and concert documentary
Craft Recordings has announced the release of an album and documentary concert film of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The restored album will be released on September 16, alongside the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology).
Tom Morello praises 10-year-old guitarist: “Some of the best guitar playing I’ve witnessed”
Has praised the guitar playing of a 10-year-old boy called Ludovick Tshiswaka after watching him play. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to Twitter to praise the youngster, who is a Brazilian-Congolese musician and producer whose cover videos on Instagram and YouTube help to showcase his skills. Morello said...
