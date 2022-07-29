Co-founder of Berlin nightclubs Tresor and Kraftwerk, Regina Baer, has died

BLACKPINK have begun the promotional rollout for their hotly awaited second album – titled ‘Born Pink’ – with the release of a new teaser video. The clip offers a little over 20 seconds of new music, with a bold, Latin-style guitar lead and sharp, clap-heavy beat swelling into a fake-out drop while modulated voices chant, “BLACKPINK!” It also outlines the first few parts of the timeline for BLACKPINK’s new era, re-confirming that the album’s lead single will arrive in August, before the full record is released in September.

