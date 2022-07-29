Sandown Debate Over Voting Machine Petition Continues

nutfieldnews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMUR.com
New Gunstock Area Commissioner sworn in; Former chairman Strang resigns
GILFORD, N.H. — The Gunstock lodge was packed Monday night where the Belknap County Delegation held an emergency meeting to vote in a new Gunstock area commissioner. Monday's meeting came on the heels of Sunday’s emergency meeting, where the commission legally voted to bring back the mountains management team -- who had all resigned in recent weeks stating they could no longer work with former chairman Dr. David Strang.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
Seacoast Current
Gunstock Commission Chair Steps Down, Top Management Returns to Resort
The chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission has stepped down, paving the way for the Gunstock Mountain Resort to resume operations. The decision by Dr. David Strang to resign was the culmination of a two-meeting effort to get the resort back up and running after top management stepped down over the commission's unwillingness to work together. The remaining workers voted to suspend operations as they tried to determine a way to move forward.
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
businessnhmagazine.com
Sununu Calls 3 GOP State Reps ‘Crazy’; Wants 2 Gunstock Commissioners Ousted
Gov. Chris Sununu called for the ouster of two members of the Gunstock Area Commission as the quickest way to restore operations at the now mostly closed Belknap County-owned recreation facility. Sununu again called out fellow Republicans from Belknap County, state Reps. Mike Sylvia, Gregg Hough, and Norm Silber as...
Boston 25 News WFXT
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
WHAV
Haverhill City Hall Getting ‘Long-Needed’ Facelift and New Rear Retaining Wall
Additional photograph below. Parking around Haverhill City Hall has been a bit tight, but Purchasing Director Steven S. Bucuzzo says the building and surrounding land are “getting some long-needed work.”. As WHAV reported last February, Haverhill city councilors voted to authorize borrowing $1.2 million to replace a retaining wall,...
manchesterinklink.com
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
3 Best Northeast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
Retirement is a unique time in life where you can set down the burdens of work and live at a more leisurely pace. If you like pastoral beauty and a slower pace of life, the United States' northeastern...
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Wilmington Apple
35 Properties Sold In Wilmington In July
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, 35 properties were sold in Wilmington during July 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WMUR.com
Hospitals in New Hampshire implement recruitment programs in effort to hire more staff
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospitals across the Granite State and nationwide are struggling to recruit and retain staff and are doing everything they can to implement programs and keep people on board. “It's a general sense of were calling it a bit of restlessness within our own organization and what...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Joe Mertens
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
manchesterinklink.com
Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Renee Crawford, the now former assistant vice president of finance at Saint Anselm College, allegedly created a fake company and used it to charge the school for more than $40,000 in services that were never rendered. Now Crawford is set to plead guilty on Monday to...
WMTW
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
WMUR.com
Manchester police get ready for National Night Out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police on Monday were gearing up for theirNational Night Out event taking place Tuesday. The event will be held 5-8 p.m. outside the John F. Kennedy Memorial Coliseum. The department is partnering with 30 community-based support service programs, showcasing expert demonstrations, specialty units and community...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
