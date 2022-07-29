Spring Hill Committee Deals with Invasive Species Control

nutfieldnews.net
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Gunstock Area Commission formally votes to rehire management team
GILFORD, N.H. — Another emergency meeting was held Sunday by the Gunstock Area Commission in hopes to reopen the resort. That team resigned in recent weeks and said they could no longer work with the commission's chairman. The commission formally voted to rehire the management team, however, that's contingent...
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
Part 3: For New Hampshire residents, Native American heritage is personal
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is the final installment in the “We have Always Been Here” series that examines where New Hampshire stands when it comes to acknowledgement of and support for its indigenous people, what steps other New England states have taken and what Abenaki people in the state have done on their own to build awareness of their heritage and contributions to the state.
Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in NH abduction recently seen in Mass.
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a recent abduction, authorities announced Tuesday. Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in...
6 School St 2
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Tilton. Main Street location on second floor. Easy access to I93 and stores. $1200 per month plus utilities. Natural gas Heater , and electricity. $1,200 security deposit and $1,100 first months rent due at signing. Application, criminal check, the earliest tour is...
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Rundown apartments allowable under city’s minimum housing codes
MANCHESTER, NH — Housing code regulations enforced in the city are minimum standards designed to protect health and safety, according to a building department official. They do not necessarily address what an average person would consider abysmal conditions within an apartment. Michael Landry, the city’s deputy director of Building...
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Hiker dies on Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.
MA Dept. Fire Services Warns Again About Lithium-Ion Batteries
We have heard on several different occasions this year about fires that were started because of the careless use of Lithium-Ion batteries, which are used very commonly in many different devices that you probably use every day. These items include cell phones, game controllers, computer peripherals in many cases, Bluetooth headsets and headphones, and eScooters, which seem to be exploding in popularity. And these are really just a few items that use these batteries.
Uhmmm… Anyone know where the third windmill blade went? #GloucesterMA Updated with drone footage- Update Gloucesree Press Release:
Unconfirmed report that it was struck by a plover overnight. I’m sending an investigative team up there to check it out. Here’s the scene this morning as reported by Captain Pete Mondello:. He reports there are no cranes up there, that the blade is over the embankment in...
Annual Yankee Homecoming Veteran Luncheon Takes Place Tuesday in Newburyport
Area veterans are invited to partake in the free Annual Yankee Homecoming Veteran Luncheon Tuesday. The Veteran Luncheon has been hosted during Yankee Homecoming for the last 12 years, and was started and managed by Korean War Veteran, Frank Ventura. “Our veterans are our own national treasures,” said Haverhill resident...
Pepperell woman finds true calling with Chompers Goatscaping
Charleyne Stumpf doesn’t go many places these days without her hardworking herd of four-footed friends, 10 goats who are more than happy to clear land through her cleverly named business Chompers Goatscaping. “They all like different vegetation, like people with food preferences, and they have their own different personalities,...
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet owners
“The amount of onion powder potentially ingested by Tsuk posed a risk for red blood cell damage, anemia, and GI irritation,” Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist, said, per People.
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
Droughty: You can now wade across the Charles River and not even get your knees wet, at least along one stretch
The level of the Charles River where Millennium Park in West Roxbury meets Cutler Park in Dedham and Needham is now so low that somebody who doesn't mind getting their calves wet - and maybe sinking into some mud - could easily wade across at its narrowest points. The river,...
