The Breakfast Club Reacts To Kelis Calling Out Beyonce & Pharrell!

In honor of #Beyday, every hour on the hour we are playing a new song from Beyonce’ new “Renaissance” album. Not everyone is as thrilled! The Breakfast Club responded to Kelis taking her grievances to Instagram. She believed Beyonce’ should have contacting her to give her a heads up about the sample.

According to Kelis, Beyonce’ sampled one of her songs “Get Over You” in her song “Energy” and never contacted her. Kelis doesn’t believe this is a collaboration as they didn’t work together on the record. In the artist world, whether you own the publishing, writing credit, etc it is normal for other artists to communicate with one another to discuss the sampling of their craft. Beyonce’ isn’t the main target here, Pharrell also was called out by Kelis as this she believes this in spite and intentional.

What is your take? Hit Us Up!

Follow IG: @BreakfastClubAm

Facebook: @breakfastclubam

Twitter: @breakfastclubam

TikTok: @breakfastclubam

Photo Credit:@GettyImages