Researchers cook up new recipe for pretzel-shaped peptides

phys.org
Related
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Phys.org
What's new under the sun? Researchers offer an alternate view on how 'novel' structures evolve
Many crustaceans, including lobster, crabs, and barnacles, have a cape-like shell protruding from the head that can serve various roles, such as a little cave for storing eggs, or a protective shield to keep gills moist. This shell (carapace), it's been proposed, didn't evolve from any similar structure in the...
Scientists Find New “Origins Of Life” Chemical Reactions Thought To Be Common On The Early Earth
The Earth was lifeless and completely covered in water four billion years ago, when compared to how it is today. Life emerged from that primordial mix over millions of years. Scientists have long speculated on how molecules come together to cause this transformation. Now, scientists at Scripps Research have identified...
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 'Benjamin Button' effect: Scientists can reverse aging in mice. The goal is to do the same for humans
Scientists around the world are scurrying to reverse the hands of time. Here's a look at one lab's search for the fountain of youth, where old mice have grown young again.
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
Nature.com
Antidepressants promote the spread of extracellular antibiotic resistance genes via transformation
The development of antibiotic resistance as an unavoidable consequence of the application of antimicrobials is a significant concern for human health. Antidepressants are being increasingly consumed globally. Human gut microbial communities are frequently exposed to antidepressants, yet little is known about the interaction between antidepressants and antibiotic resistance. This study aimed to investigate whether antidepressants can accelerate the dissemination of antibiotic resistance by increasing the rate of the horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). Results demonstrated that some of the commonly-prescribed antidepressants (Duloxetine, Sertraline, Fluoxetine and Bupropion) at clinically relevant concentrations can significantly (n"‰="‰9; padj"‰<"‰0.01) promote the transformation of extracellular ARGs into Acinetobacter baylyi ADP1 for a maximum of 2.3-fold, which is primarily associated with the overproduction of reactive oxygen species. The increased cell membrane permeability and porosity, stimulated transcription and translation of competence, SOS response, universal stress response and ATP synthesis-related genes are also associated with antidepressants-enhanced transformation. This study demonstrated that some antidepressants can speed up the spread of antibiotic resistance by promoting theÂ transformationÂ of ARGs, which emphasizes the necessity to assess the potential risks of antidepressants in spreading antibiotic resistance during clinical antidepressant applications.
Phys.org
Climate change: Potential to end humanity is 'dangerously underexplored' say experts
Global heating could become "catastrophic" for humanity if temperature rises are worse than many predict or cause cascades of events we have yet to consider, or indeed both. The world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a "climate endgame." This is according to an international team of researchers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technologynetworks.com
How Math Helps the Brain Sprint Then Stop
Your new apartment is just a couple of blocks down the street from the bus stop, but today you are late and you see the bus roll past you. You break into a full sprint. Your goal is to get to the bus as fast as possible and then to stop exactly in front of the doors (which are never in exactly the same place along the curb) to enter before they close. To stop quickly and precisely enough, a new MIT study in mice finds, the mammalian brain is niftily wired to implement principles of calculus.
Phys.org
Researchers identify the high-efficiency hacks cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids
For the first time, plant biologists have defined the high-efficiency "hacks" that cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids (THC/CBD). Although many biotechnology companies are currently trying to engineer THC/CBD outside the plant in yeast or cell cultures, it is largely unknown how the plant does it naturally. "This really helps...
Phys.org
Scientists offer new theory on how plants can orchestrate the rhythms of light
A team of scientists led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a theory that thylakoids, membrane networks key to plant photosynthesis, also function as a defense mechanism to harsh growing conditions, which could aid the development of hardier plants. Thylakoids contain grana, structures resembling stacked coins that expand and...
technologynetworks.com
Fish Are Helping Researchers Understand the Origins of How Brains Compute Maths
Fish are helping researchers track down the origins of how brains compute maths, reports a review in Frontiers in Neuroanatomy. An international team has reviewed more than 200 publications, which together show that fish perceive quantities using similar parts of their brains as mammals and birds. Research is still underway to find the specific brain circuitry that makes number processing possible, but these findings could eventually help treat human diseases that impair the ability to do maths.
natureworldnews.com
Gene Therapy: New Technology Can Rewrite Genetic Codes, Successfully Repairs Hereditary Disease
Gene therapy has witnessed a slight glimpse of hope after a new study led by the University of Bristol in England, United Kingdom, created a so-called "DNA repair-kit" technology. The international team of researchers involved in the study claimed that the new technology can rewrite genetic codes and potentially repair...
Phys.org
Researchers add second copy of gene to give rice a 40% yield boost
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China, working with a colleague from Germany, has boosted the yield of rice by 40% by giving test plants a second copy of a certain gene. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work in improving rice yields to meet growing food demands in light of a continuing rise in global population. Steven Kelly with the University of Oxford, has published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in China.
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal how detergents actually work
Scientists have discovered the precise way detergents break biological membranes, which could increase our understanding of how soaps work to kill viruses like COVID-19. Detergents play a role in everyday life, from removing tough stains and cleaning messy hands to fixing sticky locks. On the nanoscale, they are extremely destructive, and only a few droplets in water can rupture and kill living organisms. This property has led to their widespread use and many soap formulations have been developed to kill disease-carrying viruses, including COVID-19.
Phys.org
New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing
Engineers at Caltech have developed a switch—one of the most fundamental components of computing—using optical, rather than electronic, components. The development could aid efforts to achieve ultrafast all-optical signal processing and computing. Optical devices have the capacity to transmit signals far faster than electrical devices by using pulses...
Phys.org
Rotary motor reveals how microbial metabolites modulate bacterial energetics
Dr. Pushkar Lele and a team of researchers from Texas A&M University conducted a study to see how indole—an organic compound and a significant component of the bacterial exometabolome—impacts the energy levels and protein function in bacteria. Indole can promote antibiotic resistance, so understanding the metabolite's diverse effects on bacterial physiology is critical.
scitechdaily.com
NIH Scientists Discover a New Brain Mechanism
The discovery could pave the way for treating substance use disorders. In a rat model of impulsive behavior, researchers discovered that inhibiting certain acetylcholine receptors in the lateral habenula (LHb), a region of the brain responsible for balancing reward and aversion, made it more difficult to resist the urge to seek cocaine. These discoveries reveal a new function for these receptors that could serve as a future target for the creation of cocaine use disorder treatments. For the time being, there are no authorized drugs to treat cocaine use disorder.
Phys.org
Manipulating chromosomes in living cells reveals that they are fluid
For the first time, scientists from CNRS, Institut Curie and Sorbonne Université have been able to act physically on chromosomes in living cells. By subjecting the chromosomes to different forces using magnets, they discovered that chromosomes are in fact very fluid—almost liquid—outside cell division phases. This study was published in Science on July 29, 2022.
Comments / 0