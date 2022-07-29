Commonwealth Games: Birmingham visitors meet massive bull

Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas won gold in the road races on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on this day in 2014.Armitstead – now Lizzie Deignan – led an England one-two ahead of retiring team-mate Emma Pooley in an exciting women’s race.Pooley, in her last race before switching to endurance triathlons, played a brilliant selfless role in the 98-kilometres event – seven laps of a 14km undulating course – and finished with silver as 25-year-old Armitstead triumphed.“I just feel like I deserve it,” said the Otley rider, who claimed silver behind Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi...

