Commonwealth Games: Birmingham visitors meet massive bull

Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
On this day in 2014: Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas win Commonwealth gold
Lizzie Armitstead and Geraint Thomas won gold in the road races on the final day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on this day in 2014.Armitstead – now Lizzie Deignan – led an England one-two ahead of retiring team-mate Emma Pooley in an exciting women’s race.Pooley, in her last race before switching to endurance triathlons, played a brilliant selfless role in the 98-kilometres event – seven laps of a 14km undulating course – and finished with silver as 25-year-old Armitstead triumphed.“I just feel like I deserve it,” said the Otley rider, who claimed silver behind Australia’s Rochelle Gilmore in Delhi...
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3...
