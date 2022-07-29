Methanol biotransformation enables efficient production of fatty acid from yeast

phys.org
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Phys.org
Researchers identify the high-efficiency hacks cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids
For the first time, plant biologists have defined the high-efficiency "hacks" that cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids (THC/CBD). Although many biotechnology companies are currently trying to engineer THC/CBD outside the plant in yeast or cell cultures, it is largely unknown how the plant does it naturally. "This really helps...
Phys.org
Scientists offer new theory on how plants can orchestrate the rhythms of light
A team of scientists led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a theory that thylakoids, membrane networks key to plant photosynthesis, also function as a defense mechanism to harsh growing conditions, which could aid the development of hardier plants. Thylakoids contain grana, structures resembling stacked coins that expand and...
Phys.org
Study finds nickelate superconductors are intrinsically magnetic
Electrons find each other repulsive. Nothing personal—it's just that their negative charges repel each other. So getting them to pair up and travel together, like they do in superconducting materials, requires a little nudge. In old-school superconductors, which were discovered in 1911 and conduct electric current with no resistance,...
Phys.org
Researchers add second copy of gene to give rice a 40% yield boost
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China, working with a colleague from Germany, has boosted the yield of rice by 40% by giving test plants a second copy of a certain gene. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work in improving rice yields to meet growing food demands in light of a continuing rise in global population. Steven Kelly with the University of Oxford, has published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in China.
Phys.org
What's new under the sun? Researchers offer an alternate view on how 'novel' structures evolve
Many crustaceans, including lobster, crabs, and barnacles, have a cape-like shell protruding from the head that can serve various roles, such as a little cave for storing eggs, or a protective shield to keep gills moist. This shell (carapace), it's been proposed, didn't evolve from any similar structure in the...
Phys.org
New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing
Engineers at Caltech have developed a switch—one of the most fundamental components of computing—using optical, rather than electronic, components. The development could aid efforts to achieve ultrafast all-optical signal processing and computing. Optical devices have the capacity to transmit signals far faster than electrical devices by using pulses...
Phys.org
Tepary beans offer producers a low-input, climate-resilient legume alternative
Tepary beans are among the most drought-tolerant legume crops in the world, but at one time, they were almost an endangered species in the U.S. Waltram Ravelombola, a Texas A&M AgriLife Research organic and specialty crop breeder at Vernon and in the Texas A&M Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, is one of a few scientists to bring tepary beans into modern cropping systems and diets.
Phys.org
Using electricity to remove persistent weeds
Researchers from the University of Missouri recently conducted two field studies to explore the effectiveness of electricity in weed control. They used a tractor attachment called The Weed Zapper to electrocute eight types of weeds common in soybean crops, including herbicide-resistant waterhemp. The first study showed that control was more...
Phys.org
Researchers study historical developments of the periodic system of chemical elements
In the 1860s, the chemists, Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Mendeleev, independently presented the first periodic system. Since then, the well-known tabular arrangement of the elements has been the guiding principle of chemistry. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences and the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics at the University of Leipzig provides computational approaches based on extensive data sets from the Reaxys chemistry database that explain the development of the first periodic systems. Their results are relevant for both the history of science and the future expansion of chemical knowledge.
Phys.org
Manipulating chromosomes in living cells reveals that they are fluid
For the first time, scientists from CNRS, Institut Curie and Sorbonne Université have been able to act physically on chromosomes in living cells. By subjecting the chromosomes to different forces using magnets, they discovered that chromosomes are in fact very fluid—almost liquid—outside cell division phases. This study was published in Science on July 29, 2022.
Phys.org
Study reveals key genes involved in production of industrial enzymes and biomass recycling
Researchers at the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), have made progress in the study of heavy ion mutagenesis breeding and the cellulase synthetic mechanism of enzyme-producing strains. The results have been published in Biotechnology for Biofuels and Bioproducts. Cellulase, accounting for the world's...
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
Phys.org
Researchers measure the binding state of light and matter for the first time
A special bonding state between atoms has been created in the laboratory for the first time: With a laser beam, atoms can be polarized so that they are positively charged on one side and negatively charged on the other. This makes them attract each other creating a very special bonding state—much weaker than the bond between two atoms in an ordinary molecule, but still measurable. The attraction comes from the polarized atoms themselves, but it is the laser beam that gives them the ability to do so—in a sense, it is a "molecule" of light and matter.
Phys.org
New 'lab on a chip' may accelerate carbon storage efforts
Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new solution for the challenge of making sure that when carbon dioxide (CO2) is injected underground, it actually stays put. For decades, climate models have predicted that extreme heat waves of the sort experienced by millions of people this summer would become far more common at the levels of planet-warming gases now present in Earth's atmosphere. As emissions and temperatures continue to rise, there is growing scientific consensus that countries will need to actively remove and manage CO2 for the world to avoid warming beyond the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal method of converting methane gas into liquid methanol
A group of researchers has succeeded in converting methane into methanol using light and dispersed transition metals such as copper in a process known as photo-oxidation. According to an article reporting the study published in Chemical Communications, the reaction was the best obtained to date for conversion of methane gas into liquid fuel under ambient conditions of temperature and pressure (25 °C and 1 bar respectively).
Phys.org
Researchers measure a signature of superconducting interference at the atomic scale
Superconductors, materials that can conduct electricity with no resistance at low temperatures, have many interesting and advantageous properties. In recent years, physicists and computer scientists have been investigating their potential for different applications, including quantum computing technology. Magnetic impurities coupled to a superconductor can produce so-called Yu-Shiba-Rusinov (YSR) states inside...
Phys.org
Researchers design the cheapest and most efficient squid aquaculture system to date
A squid is a type of cephalopod that has an elongated body, eight arms and two tentacles. Globally, there are at least 300 species of squid distributed across the world's oceans. They're also a healthy food source as they're packed with protein, thus contributing to high-quality meals. But all the species of squid in Japan's waters have been declining since the 1980s and their estimated population sizes are just 10% of what they previously were. The situation is so dire that Japan, which has one of the highest rates of fish and seafood consumption in the world, now relies on imported, processed squid from South America.
Phys.org
Scientists now understand the genetics responsible for leaf mimicry in butterfly wings
The top side of the Kallima butterfly's wings are brightly colored, featuring vibrant bands of deep blue, black, and orange. But when this butterfly flaps its wings, the undersides reveal a sharp contrast—they are shades of dull brown that perfectly mimic a dead leaf, camouflaging the butterflies from predators. In research published in the journal Cell on August 1, scientists discover which gene is responsible for leaf mimicry in Kallima butterflies and discuss what it means for our understanding of their evolution.
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
