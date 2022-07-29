Monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in DeKalb County

www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
CBS 46
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
CBS 46
Plan in the works to alleviate overcrowding at Fulton County jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new plan is in the works to alleviate severe overcrowding at the Fulton County jail. Atlanta leaders just announced intentions to temporarily lease 700 beds at the city detention center to Fulton County. The deal still needs final approval from Atlanta City Council and Fulton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies across the country hosted ‘National Night Out’ events to help strengthen the relationship between the police and the public. “We have to rebrand ourselves to let them know, we are for them,” said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan....
CBS 46
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As tensions over the Roe v. Wade reversal continue, more Georgia women are stepping forward to share their personal stories and fears. Marietta resident Elaine Riddick says there’s not a day that passes where she doesn’t think about what happened to her and why it was done.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
CBS 46
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three DeKalb County families are displaced after an early morning fire ripped through their apartment building, and neighbors tell CBS46 this is one of many fires they’ve seen over the years at the Eagles Run Apartments. “Over the years, I done seen one, two, three...this...
CBS 46
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
CBS 46
Atlanta lawmakers introduce legislation to protect ‘legacy’ business
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some city leaders are pushing to “Keep Atlanta, Atlanta” by protecting the city’s oldest businesses. In a resolution introduced August 1, Atlanta City Councilmembers Jason Dozier, Matt Westmoreland, and Jason Winston took the first steps to create a program to protect and preserve legacy Atlanta-based businesses. The legislation asks Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest ATL to conduct a feasibility study of legacy business programs in other cities, with the goal of creating a similar program to protect businesses in Atlanta.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta launches grant program to assist small businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new $3.5 million grant program for small businesses in the city. Small business owners are eligible for grants up to $50,000 for “exterior and interior enhancements to their business.” Those improvements include painting, lighting, HVAC and flooring, among others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Atlanta officials want to mandate cameras at all gas stations to fight crime
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High prices at the pump are one concern, the other is becoming a growing trend here in metro Atlanta. “I see it everywhere I go,” Atlanta resident Art Skrine said. Crime scenes have become all too familiar at local gas stations. It’s one reason Atlanta...
CBS 46
New video released of Clayton Co. officer shot responding to mental health call
JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - New video just released shows the moment a Clayton County police officer was shot during a mental health call. Officer Demika Lloyd was shot last week by a woman suffering from an apparent mental health crisis. It happened at a home in Jonesboro. Police say officer...
CBS 46
A day at the Georgia Aquarium for group of Afghan families living in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – It has been nearly one year since the U.S. pulled American troops out of Afghanistan. Many of the Afghan civilians who managed to escape are working to rebuild their lives here in the United States. Some now call Georgia home. An outing to the Georgia...
CBS 46
City votes on $7.6 million to move Forest Cove residents after missing relocation deadline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta City Council approved 7.6 million dollars in American Rescue Act funds Monday to help residents at a deteriorating South Atlanta apartment complex. The council’s unanimous approval came the same day the city failed to meet its deadline of relocating residents. 63 of more than...
CBS 46
3 families displaced after early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County apartment complex went up in flames early Tuesday morning, sending families out into the streets. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a first-floor unit. The fire is...
CBS 46
Thousands of Atlanta area students head back to school Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday is the first day of classes for Atlanta Public Schools. The first bell for elementary school students is at 7:45, followed by high school at 8:45 and middle school at 9:15. The first day back can be an exciting and daunting time for students and...
CBS 46
Stockbridge Police Dept. to host ‘Inaugural National Night Out’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Aug. 2, the Stockbridge Police Department will host its Inaugural National Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Clark Community Park located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge. According to the City of Stockbridge, this free activity will be held in conjunction with the Stockbridge...
CBS 46
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County. The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road. Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to...
Comments / 0