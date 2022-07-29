‘Go for the Gold’ campaign raises money for Special Olympics

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, July 28 th , law enforcement agencies from across Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley participated in ‘ Go for the Gold ’ campaign to help raise money for the New York Special Olympics.

The Utica Police Department , Oneida County Sheriff’s Office , and the Oneida City Police Department were at local Dunkin’ Donuts for the event and according to the Sheriff’s office, it was a great success, raising over $1,500 for the New York Special Olympics made possible by donations from the local community.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations to local volunteers for their assistance.

“Even champions need champions,” said Special Olympics New York President & CEO Stacey Hengsterman. “Each year, hundreds of our champions in law enforcement and our friends at Dunkin’ come together to celebrate our athletes and raise funds in the name of inclusion and community. We are so grateful for their support and that of Dunkin’ customers.

Anyone who would like to donate can still do so online, here .

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at Burrstone Road Dunkin’ Donuts

Oneida City P

olice Department at Dunkin’ Donuts on Genesee Stree in Oneida

