Joey Gallo on potential trade: 'Until then, I'm a Yankee right now'

Andrew Benintendi went hitless in four at-bats for the Yankees in his team debut on Thursday, while Joey Gallo still found his way in the starting lineup, largely due to his small-sample success against Royals starter Brady Singer.

That previous success didn’t translate in Thursday’s 1-0 win, and many expect Gallo’s days in New York to be numbered with the acquisition of Benintendi. But Gallo says that is not on his mind as the trade deadline nears.

“Honestly I’m not really thinking about it too much,” Gallo said before Thursday’s game, via the New York Post . “I’m just trying to focus on today and what role I’m playing today.

“If they pull me in the office and tell me I’m going somewhere else, then that’s where I go. But until then, I’m a Yankee right now. I’m just going to keep playing as hard as I can and help the team win any way I can in whatever role.”

Gallo entered Thursday’s game batting just .159 with a lowly .621 OPS and plenty of boos, and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in another frustrating night, which there have been plenty of since being traded to the Yanks last year.

But those frustrating nights could be very close to an end.

