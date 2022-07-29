Kenny Mayne on Marshawn Lynch skit: "Favorite thing I've ever done"

Former ESPN anchor and host of a new Audacy podcast “Hey Mayne” Kenny Mayne joined

Howard Simon and Jeremy White this morning. Mayne joining the Audacy family to talk about his time over at ESPN as well as what happens with his new show.

Mayne has also done stories in Buffalo; his most famous Buffalo story came when Marshawn Lynch was rookie with the Buffalo Bills.

The story was mostly based off Willis McGahee leaving Buffalo on bad terms, saying that there was nothing to do but go to Applebee’s and Dave and Busters.

“We took all that information and made it seem like Marshawn was just the opposite.” Mayne said on the Howard and Jeremy show.

Mayne also talked about his time with ESPN and when he started over at ESPN2 with Stuart Scott and plenty more, that led him to being the host of RPM where he grew relationships with some of NASCARS biggest stars.

Mayne’s podcast debuted on June 30 featuring one of the original anchors for ESPN Chris Berman, more people have come on Hey Mayne.

“I sit in front of microphone as does someone else and we talk, and someone records it and they put it out in the universe…”

“I knew all these people going in, and a couple cases I knew them less well than the others, so I did a little brush up. But mostly it’s just a conversation.” Mayne said.

You can listen to “Hey Mayne” on the Audacy app, as well as the full interview down below.